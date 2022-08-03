Find out which 34 businesses have been shortlisted for Love Chesterfield Awards 2022

Twenty businesses have made it into the final of the awards for for the first time with 11 of them being brand new businesses.
Following almost 1500 public nominations, the shortlist for this year’s Love Chesterfield Awards comprise a total of 34 businesses across 11 categories.
Amongst them are Chesters and Adorn Jewellers who are hoping to retain their 2021 Love Chesterfield Awards titles.
Last year, Chesters was named as Restaurant of the Year while Adorn took the title of Retailer of the Year in the annual awards which are organised by Destination Chesterfield.
The Batch House at The Glass Yard is shortlisted in two categories – Best New Hospitality Business and Accessibility Award.
Peter Swallow, chairman of Destination Chesterfield said: “While the town and the retail sector are facing their challenges, the number of nominations we received for such a huge variety of businesses in this year’s Love Chesterfield Awards paints a very positive picture for the town.”
A mystery panel of judges will now evaluate the shortlist and the winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie awards ceremony to be held at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Other categories in the Love Chesterfield Awards 2022 include the Regeneration Award, Sustainability Award, Apprentice of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.