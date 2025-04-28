Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beacons will be lit, picnics held in parks and services held at war memorials as Derbyshire marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The anniversary falls on May 8 when beacons at Dronfield’s Sindelfingen Park, Whitwell’s Tunnel Top and Brough near Bradwell will be illuminated at 9.30pm as part of a chain of almost 1,000 across the country.

Many communities are taking advantage of the long bank holiday weekend to get the celebrations off to an early start.

Matlock’s Hall Leys Park will host stalls and live music on Saturday, May 3 in an event run by Matlock and Derbyshire Dales Royal British Legion. Artists playing on the bandstand from 2pm until 5pm will include Clive Paxton, Mick Mullarkey, Tom Pilkington, Richard Freeman, Simon Ennals, Darryl and Yvonne Ainsworth, Ed Hulse, Dawn Lawrence, Kev Lee and John Slater. All the performers regularly play at Tuesday night sessions in the Old Bank in Matlock.

Street parties across England celebrated VE Day in 1945. This photo was taken at Park Avenue, Carlton, Nottingham (photo: Picture the Past/Nottinghamshire County Council/Heritage-Images/Getty Images)

Gerry Kreibich, a 92-year-old pianist, is also on the bill for the Matlock event. He said: “On the actual VE Day when the Second World War ended in 1945, I was 12 and I was playing the piano on the back of a truck at a street party. We lived in Cadishead, near Manchester, in 1945 and – believe it or not – on Victory Road! I’ll no doubt be playing all the same tunes on May 3. I'm relying on the tunes coming into my mind when I'm there, but there'll no doubt be Roll out the Barrel, Bless 'em All, We'll Meet Again, Hanging out the Washing on the Siegfreid Line etc!”

Bolsover Blitz offers a day full of re-enactor displays, craft stalls, vintage and wartime vehicles through the town up to the castle. The fun on May 3 runs from 10am until 4pm.

A free afternoon tea for pensioners, arranged by the Re-engage charity, will be hosted at the Ikon Church, Britannia Road, Chesterfield, on May 3 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. Bingo will be played and Jessica Kate will sing popular songs from the 40s to 60s. Any pensioner who would like to attend should emai: [email protected]. A service of thanksgiving in Chesterfield will be led by the Rev Patrick Coleman at the war memorial, opposite the town hall on Rose Hill, on May 8 at 11am.

Over at Crich Glebe Centre, Sally Jones will honour the life story and songs of Edith Piaf, who rose from the backstreets of Paris during the war to become the most successful female singer in the world. Sally’s presentation on May 3 starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50. The Glebe Centre will also host an afternoon tea with 1940s display and entertainment including a singer/guitarist and choir on May 10 from 1pm until 4pm; tickets £12.50 (adult) child £5.

Themed days, picnics and concerts will celebrate VE Day 80 in towns and villages across Derbyshire (photo: David Barley/Adobe Stock)

A VE Day poppy trail will feature displays in Bakewell Visitor Centre, Bakewell Town Hall, Bakewell Parish Church and Bakewell Old Hall Museum from May 5-11. Children will lay poppies at a short service at the war memorial in Bath Gardens at 9am on May 8. An indoor street party with food and quiz will be held on May 8 from 7pm, tickets £8. There will be a special VE80 service at Bakewell Parish Church on May 11.

Ashover’s annual May Day Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, will include a VE Day themed Big Sing and stallholders will be dressed in the fashions of the time.

A five-hour street party will be held at Inn at Electra in Eckington on May 5, starting at 2pm. Photos and videos from the Second World War will be shown on the big screen, there will be a DJ and prizes for the best dressed in late 30s or early 40s outfits as well as a booby prize for the least effort made! Customers should bring along sandwiches, buns, crisps, pork pies or nibbles for the street party or drop a donation into the pub beforehand.

Stonebroom will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with five hours of family fun at the village’s pavilion on May 5, starting at 11am. There will be a full-size Spitfire simulator, traditional sports day races and kids crafts. Visitors are invited to dress in 1945 attire and bring a picnic.

Alfreton will launch its celebration with the raising of the VE Day flag at Alfreton House on May 8 at 9am. Bells will be rung at St Martin’s Church at 6.30pm, followed by a service there at 8pm and the lighting of the lamp of peace at 9.30pm. A picnic on the lawn of Alfreton House with music by Sarah Bright will be held on May 10 from 12 noon.

Heanor Memorial Park, created in remembrance of those who gave so much during the Second World War, will host an afternoon of remembrance and reflection on May 8 from 12.30pm until 2.30pm. The VE Day flag will be raised, the Mayor of Amber Valley will give a talk, there will be music by The Brass Factory and free drinks and cake available.

An evening service at All Saints Church, Ripley will be held on the evening of May 8, followed by the light of the lamp of peace at 9.30pm. A picnic in the park with entertainment from vintage singers including Lady Lindy, children’s activities and food and drink stalls will be held at Crossley Park, Ripley on May 11, from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Tupton Community Garden will host a gig featuring Vintage Hits Showcase performed by LLP Events, Cathy Hamlyn and David Murphy on May 8 from 7pm until 9.45pm.

Holymoorside Brass Band will play music of the wartime era at the Three Cottages, Hasland on May 8 at 7pm.

The Whitworth at Darley Dale is hosting a VE Day tea dance on May 10, offering an afternoon of music, dancing and nostalgia. Cakes, sandwiches, tea and coffee will be available at the tea dance which runs from 12 noon until 4pm. Tickets cost £6.

A 1940s themed night will be held at the Rising Sun, Middleton by Wirksworth on May 10 and will include prizes for the best male and female in period attire, a quiz and a raffle. Spam fritters and fish and chips will be on sale.

Staveley Welfare are hosting a concert with music by John Wallace, on May 10 at 8pm. Tickets £5, children free with proceeds going to Staveley Royal British Legion.

Music by Dronfield Brass Band will accompany the VE 80th anniversary celebration at Killamarsh Parish Suite on May 11 from 3pm until 5pm. Tickets £8, available from Ticketsource or Killamarsh Community Hub.

Signs marking VE Day 80 are to be installed along the main road in Heath village and in the memorial gardens at Holmewood where they will be on show from May 1 to early September. People have been invited to add a dedication to one in return for £5, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.