Find out more about Derbyshire's award-winning gin producers - and their big plans for the future

David Hemstock and Amy Gillatt have scooped awards for the gin range which they started producing in May.

Competing against more than 500 entries from 15 countries, their Dancing Anchor Spirits distillery picked up gold for its Pink Gin and bronze for London Dry Gin and Old Tom Gin in the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The couple initially created the signature gin range in their kitchen at home in Coal Aston before moving into premises at Collins Yard on Mill Lane, Dronfield which they officially opened this month.

David and Amy at the official opening of their distillery.

Amy, 31, said: “We are both really excited about opening the distillery together, a combination of both of our skills make it fabulous in such a short period of time.”

David was previously the head distiller at Derbyshire Distillery and owned RAW brewing company.

Amy, who is an accountant, has more than 15 years in the bar industry working as a bar tender in the Cayman Islands. She has created the distillery’s Twisted Mule range comprising seven 40% flavoured gins including Lemon Drizzle and Pornstar Martini which are inspired by desserts and cocktails.

David, 44, said: “The distillery produces gin at the moment, which is still the market leading spirit. We plan to distil rum, something which Amy is keen to lead on with her Caribbean connections and experience.

"The distillery is equipped to be producing over 700 bottles a week.

“Over the next five years, we will be looking to expand our range and flavour of spirits, alongside working with local customers, expanding nationwide and looking into export. If the opportunity arises we would also look into opening a local gin bar.”

Amy said: “Local bars have got on board and stock our award-winning gins and flavoured gin range. The reaction from the community has been fantastic.”

Within the next few weeks a gift shop stocking Dancing Anchor Spirits’ gins, alongside garnish packs, glassware and Amy’s craft products will open at the distillery’s base on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and throughout the week when the couple are distilling.

Asked where the name of their business came from, Amy said: “David and I share a passion for dance music and dancing, so this had to be included in the creation and anchor represents our connection with the UK, Cayman and Sardinia. David has collaborated with brewers in Sardinia and from there gained lifelong friends and a place he calls a second home.”

David loves a good London dry gin but is being swayed by Old Tom Gins. He also enjoys a single malt whiskey or good quality bourbon.

Amy’s favourite tipple is a dark rum and she enjoys a spicy dry gin or tropical flavoured gin.