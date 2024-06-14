Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sweet tin picked up on Chesterfield flea market triggered a 40-year hobby that has turned into an obsession.

Andrew Littlewood was browsing the stalls when he saw the red tin with a girl and a terrier dog on it. He said: “It cost 75p and the price will have been for the contents not the tin as tin collecting wasn’t recognised then.”

The tin contained toffees and has stuck with Andrew ever since. In fact, he has added another 500 items including packets, paperwork and advertising all relating to confectioners Thorne’s of Leeds who produced the sweets in the tin that he bought.

His collection has also taken him on a journey of discovery to learn more about the company who in 1961 employed more than 1,000 people and were making two million pieces of confectionery during an eight-hour working day.

The tin which Andrew Littlewood bought from Chesterfield flea market in 1983 for just 75p. The tin of toffees is believed to date from 1937 when it would have sold for two shillings.

Andrew, who worked in IT in Chesterfield before he retired, said: “The collection to some extent is now secondary to the research into Thorne’s that has been ongoing for at least 25 years. The research must be ten lever arch files.

"When I started researching Thorne’s I lived in Chesterfield and realised after a while that Thorne’s tins were the easiest to find in Chesterfield. That raised the question as to why that was and that’s basically what began my obsession.

"There was a strong connection between the Woodhead family in Chesterfield and Thorne’s. The Woodheads were very well known as being high-class grocers and ran the business on the corner of High Street and Packers Row from 1844 to about 1960. They had about 20 branches spread across the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire coalfield areas.

“The Woodheads specialised in selling Thorne’s products in their shops which is why you find so many toffee tins in Chesterfield. They had a controlling interest in Thorne’s, buying shares in 1889 and then building up the shareholding. In the end, three generations of Woodheads were directors or chairmen of Thorne’s.

Woodheads cafe on the High Street, seen from Packers Row in 1975. The building is now home to Rebel menswear.

"The Woodhead family were also well-known for cafes. Above their grocery shop on the corner of High Street and Packers Row was the Oriental Cafe for many years which turned into Woodhead’s Cafe. Opposite their shop on Packers Row, they had a cafe called the Burlington Cafe whch in the 1960s turned into the Burlington Grill and they also had the Friary Grill on Vicar Lane which got demolished in 2000.”

Andrew has spent the past six months researching the Woodhead family’s links to Thorne’s in preparation for a talk he will give at Chesterfield Library on Thursday June 27 at 10am. He said: “The basis of the talk is ‘Why is a bloke from Sheffield at a local studies talk in Chesterfield speaking about a firm in Leeds?’ ”

Throughout June, the library is hosting an exhibition of items that Andrew has collected relating to the Woodheads and Thorne’s.

Some of the details of his vast collection remain under wraps, such as the biggest amount of money that he has shelled out for a single item.

The magnificent Woodhead's grocery store tood on the corner of High Street and Packers Row. It is seen here around 1900.

But he has plenty of stories to share about his possessions including a 70-year old tin of chocolates and toffees. Andrew said: “For many years I thought it would be great to have some Thorne’s sweets and I have now. A tin on eBay that was still full came up for sale. They smell a bit rancid but all the wrappers are complete – they are amazing to look at.”

Andrew is still searching for the golden ticket of Thorne’s collectibles. “It’s not a toffee tin,” he said. “It’s a shop window advertising display, a globe with ‘Thorne’s – makers of the world’s premier toffee’ written underneath it.”