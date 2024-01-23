Financially-troubled Chesterfield council moves closer to finalising budget plans as it considers residents’ survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many who took part in the survey between November 17 and December 15 felt housing services could become more efficient, the council should increase its income by becoming more commercially-minded, and that it should be modernised, right-sized and rationalised while preserving services.

Corporate Service Director Donna Reddish told a meeting on January 18 of the council’s Scrutiny Select Committee on Economic Growth and Communities: “In response to challenges we have already made significant savings over the years and taken steps to manage our budget and deliver services in an efficient and effective way but we do find ourselves in challenging circumstances.”

The Labour-controlled council has stated, like many other local authorities, it is facing serious funding gaps on its budgets and a rising demand on services due to the cost of living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, exceptionally high inflation rates, rising costs, and uncertain Government funding.

But in an effort to balance its 2024-25 budget it has already begun considering saving proposals and changes with a Budget Implementation Plan and as part of that process the results of the Budget Conversation survey will be used to help guide the process alongside further public consultations on specific issues.

Since November, as part of the Budget Implementation Plan with saving proposals, the council has been working on: Identifying general efficiencies; Increasing income and establishing stronger commercial operating principles; Transforming how it delivers services; Reducing or stopping service offers; Looking at statutory and non-statutory services; Rightsizing the organisation; And asset rationalisation and effective asset management.

Budget Conversation survey respondents including residents and organisations submitted 154 completed questionnaires to the council for consideration.

Ms Reddish said among the biggest issues discussed were council staffing, digital services and automation, making the most of the council’s buildings, and possible Local Government reorganisation and cuts as she highlighted some of the survey results.

Of those asked whether the council should increase its income and behave more commercially, 45per cent agreed, 37per cent disagreed, and 18 per cent took some middle ground depending on the service and how it would affect them.

In terms of transforming service delivery, over 50 per cent agreed service delivery should be modernised, 31 per cent disagreed and the rest sat ‘in the middle’ on this theme.

Some did raise concerns about digitalising services for those who may feel excluded because they are nor IT literate due to disability or age.

When considering reducing services, 44per cent disagreed with any reduction, 33 per cent agreed, and 23per cent fell somewhere ‘in the middle’ of the two viewpoints.

In addition, the future of the council’s firework display came up on multiple occasions when respondents discussed the council’s situation with the cost of on-going public events.

In terms of right-sizing the organisation, 51 per cent were in favour, 29per cent were opposed and 20per cent were sat ‘on the fence’.

Finally, on better asset management and rationalisation, 60 per cent agreed this was necessary, 20per cent were opposed to any such changes and 20per cent were not sure.

Ms Reddish said that some people wished to point out that with assets you only get to sell something once and once it has gone you do not get it back and any such decisions would need expert advice.

She added: “We are certainly using the information to inform decisions and other activities so it is a good guide we can use and I believe it’s going to form one of the reports coming through in February for the financial plan.”

Ms Reddish added that there will be a number of reports coming through during January, February and March for the council to consider and the council is looking at ways in which the local authority can keep the conversation on-going.

Cllr Jenny Flood, The Scrutiny Select Committee chairperson for the Economic Growth and Communities, said: “We are concerned that the people, the communities, have their say and they are listened to and we are interested in their views whatever we decide.”

She stressed that once the conversation has started the council has to continue with this process and it has to consider how it is going to keep doing this.

Cllr Flood added: “We hope we can engage as councillors in ongoing consultations but mainly in conversations because I think that is important and councillors can have that conversation on the doorstep as well and that is perhaps something we all need to think about going forward.”

The council’s separate Scrutiny and Select Committee on Resilient Growth is scheduled to meet on Thursday, January 25, to discuss and consider the progress of the Budget Strategy and Implementation Plan and the Budget Conversation and the council’s next steps towards efforts to balance the budget for 2024-25 financial year.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet has also already voted in favour of increasing fees at Chesterfield’s town centre car parks by about ten per cent and to introducing nominal fees to its currently free Residents Parking Scheme.

The council is also considering possibly reusing, under-used surplus car park land to support regeneration with commercial and, or residential developments in the future.

Deputy Leader Cllr Amanda Serjeant, Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, has also stated the council will have to consider reducing its workforce by looking at voluntary redundancies and voluntary retirement options, while avoiding the need for compulsory redundancies, and possibly stopping the delivery of some services and reducing others.