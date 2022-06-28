Final look around Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre before major transformation work begins

Shows and films have been moved to the Winding Wheel to enable work to progress on the Stephenson Memorial Hall which is also home to Chesterfield Museum.
The £17.5m transformation will bring together an extended Pomegranate Theatre, a reconfigured and modern museum, a new gallery space, a cafe bar, education and community facilities.
Ian Waller, who is Chesterfield Borough Council’s service director – leisure, culture and community wellbeing, said: “Stephenson Memorial Hall is a landmark in our town and our ambitious plans are set to make it even more memorable and enjoyable – creating a modern visitor experience in the heart of our town.”