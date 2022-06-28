The Stephenson Memorial Hall is home to both the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum.

Final look around Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre before major transformation work begins

Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre has closed its doors to the public for two years for a major transformation of the building in which it is housed.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:00 pm

Shows and films have been moved to the Winding Wheel to enable work to progress on the Stephenson Memorial Hall which is also home to Chesterfield Museum.

The £17.5m transformation will bring together an extended Pomegranate Theatre, a reconfigured and modern museum, a new gallery space, a cafe bar, education and community facilities.

Ian Waller, who is Chesterfield Borough Council’s service director – leisure, culture and community wellbeing, said: “Stephenson Memorial Hall is a landmark in our town and our ambitious plans are set to make it even more memorable and enjoyable – creating a modern visitor experience in the heart of our town.”

1. Technical improvements

The transformation plans incorporate new theatre systems such as lighting and stage rigging.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Sitting comfortably

The auditorium will be refurbished with new seating, increased capacity and improved sight lines under the plans

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Centre stage

The view from the stage will look different when actors return to the Pomegranate in a couple of years' time.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Dressing room

Dressing rooms will be given a facelift with more modern facilities for artists preparing for performances.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Pomegranate TheatreChesterfieldChesterfield Borough CouncilWinding Wheel
Next Page
Page 1 of 2