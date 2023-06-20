News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Filming to start in Derbyshire town for new ITV mystery thriller

A town in the High Peak has been selected by ITV to be one of the locations for a new six part mystery thriller.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read

Filming is due to start on Tuesday June, 20 on Wirksmoor Road in New Mills for ‘After the Flood’, a new mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood.

When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, and as the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for New Mills Town Council said: “New Mills has been chosen as one of the locations for 'After the Flood' a six-part mystery thriller to be filmed and residents may have already noticed film crew in the Wirksmoor Road area.

The sandbag levee being built in a New Mills park as a set for ITV's After the Flood and Sophie Rundle, who is featuring in the show. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)The sandbag levee being built in a New Mills park as a set for ITV's After the Flood and Sophie Rundle, who is featuring in the show. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
The sandbag levee being built in a New Mills park as a set for ITV's After the Flood and Sophie Rundle, who is featuring in the show. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“There may be restrictions on Newtown Recreation Grounds, Wirksmoor Road and Torrvale Road between Thursday June, 15 and Friday June 23.”

On Thursday June 15 work started on the site when track padding was placed on the pitch and additional matting for tech crew to park to minimise impact on local residents.

On Friday June 16 the installation of sandbag levee began. Over the weekend there was no work taking place but the area was fenced off and security was on site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday June, 19 included the continuation of the levee being built and filming will start on Tuesday June, 20 between 7.30am and 5.30pm. Filming will continue on Wednesday and by Friday the levee will be down.

There are some big names in the six hour-long episodes. As well as Sophie Rundle who appeared in Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders, there is also Philip Glenister from Life on Mars and Lorraine Ashbourne who starred in Sherwood, Bridgerton and I Hate Susie.

Sophie said: “I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood. The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting. There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started.”

Related topics:ITVHigh PeakDerbyshire