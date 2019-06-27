Film shot in Chesterfield makes its way to Amazon Prime Video

A film shot in Chesterfield is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Stand-Up - which was created by a crew of young film-makers from Chesterfield - is a 45-minute drama-thriller about the return of a disgraced stand-up comic and his backstage trials and tribulations.

Kai Undrell, 18, from Chesterfield, wrote and directed the production.

He said the film being on Amazon Prime Video was 'a great way to expand our audience in the UK and reach those who were not able to attend the premiere in Chesterfield'.

Kai added: "It's great that what was a small production which had no budget attached has now made its way to national online streaming.

"It is a big achievement for everyone involved and we hope to maintain a strong relationship with the local area in other upcoming projects.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to Chesterfield College for their massive contributions toward the making of this film - and everyone on the frontline of its production who worked tirelessly to bring it to life."