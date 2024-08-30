Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire stately home has been taken over by a film production crew.

An unnamed production has been shooting at the Grade I listed country house site, near Ticknall since 5 August.

For these two months, the stableyard, smithy yard and brewhouse tunnels are off limits to the public.

And from Monday to 6 September, the usual pedestrian access to the house, through the green gates and down the hill, will be redirected to a grass bank near the vehicle exit to the parkland.

Filming has been taking place at Calke Abbey since early August.

A spokesperson for the stately home said: “We can confirm that Calke Abbey is being used as a location for filming from Monday 2 September to Friday 6 September. Due to commercial sensitivities, we are unable to share any further information.

"A small area of the site will be inaccessible to visitors, including the stableyard, smithy yard and brewhouse tunnels. We apologise for any disappointment this may cause. The income generated from this activity will go towards funding vital conservation work at Calke and maintaining this historic estate for generations to come.”

Restoration work is currently taking place at the National Trust property to repair the first and second floor windows and walls on the west and south front of the house.

Building Surveyor and Project Manager of Reframing Calke, Ben Freeman says: ‘Over time, the elements have taken their toll on this historic building, resulting in the need for repair. After a conservation condition report conducted in November 2021, we identified a programme of 6 projects, costing around £2.5 million once complete, to ensure the house remains watertight and protects Calke’s collection and historic interiors.’

Restoration works have begun at National Trust Calke Abbey, a Grade I listed country house in Derbyshire, to repair the first and second floor windows and walls on the west and south front of the house.

Scaffolding is currently being installed in preparation for Phase 2 on the walls and all 65 windows on the west and south front. Restoration will then take place over 24 weeks, which involves replacing rotten sections of the window frames, repairing cracked panes of precious crown glass, replacing panes where cracking is substantial, filling fine cracks on rendered areas, pinning loose stone in place and replacing stone beyond repair.

General Manager, Stewart Alcock said: “We’re excited to begin Phase 2 of Reframing Calke on the west and south front of the house, which will help safeguard Calke Abbey and its important collection by preventing leaks and damp conditions inside. Conservation projects like this are essential to securing Calke’s legacy for generations to come.”

After successfully completing Phase 1 on the ground floor of the house last year, a team of craftspeople from local heritage and conservation specialists, ASBC, are reaching new heights this year to repair the windows, masonry and render on the first and second floor.

Owner of ASBC, Alan Staley, said: “One of the biggest challenges on a building like this is the element of uncertainty. Until we gain scaffold access and can carry out further investigations, it can be hard to assess the true extent of repairs, as decades of old paint can hide the true condition of timber decay to window frames. Although challenging, heritage restoration work is often very rewarding, as it’s great to know our work helps to preserve historic buildings like Calke Abbey.”

Nocturnal surveys were carried out ahead of this work, as the Calke estate is home to 11 of the 12 species of bat found in Derbyshire, which typically like to roost and nest in old buildings and trees. From the surveys, 39 common pipistrelle bats were recorded emerging from a roost located in the mansion stonework.

Ben added: “To ensure the building works don’t harm or disturb this protected species, we’ll be working with a licensed ecologist throughout the project and have a Bat Mitigation Class License. We’ve also placed eight bat boxes in nearby trees to provide more suitable roosting sites while the work takes place.”

A viewing platform will also be installed to allow visitors access to the first floor where some of the work is happening.