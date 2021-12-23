'Fight not over' despite north Derbyshire homes ruling

An application to build 50 homes on greenfield land in Killamarsh was thrown out last week because it strayed too far from North East Derbyshire District Council’s plans for future development.

The site off Primrose Lane had previously been granted permission to build 30 houses and has been allocated this number in the council’s newly-adopted Local Plan.

At a meeting last week, councillors refused the 50-home plan as it departed too far from this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killamarsh residents Claire Nundy and Jean Cookson have welcomed news the housing development has been refused – but say the fight is ‘not over’.

Campaigners say they are braced for an appeal or resubmission of plans – as has happened previously.

They have been fighting the application because of the daily struggles they already face parking outside their homes, getting onto the main road and suffering from poor air quality due to idling car engines.

The ‘dangerous’ exit from Primrose Lane onto Sheffield Road is an ‘accident waiting to happen’, residents claim.

Claire Nundy, 48, who lives on Primrose Lane, said this week: “It's good news that the planning application was once again refused.

"However, the fight is not yet over as our gut feeling is that it may either go to appeal or another application will be submitted, as what happened with the previous developer.”

Fellow resident Jean Cookson, of nearby Primrose Close, previously told us that bin lorries were regularly unable to turn and ambulances have also been unable to access Primrose Lane and Primrose Close.

Speaking at the planning meeting on behalf of the applicant, Michael Edgar, of DLP Planning, said the previous number of homes had been limited by guidance from the Health and Safety Executive at the time, which has since changed.

An application from the same company, W Redmile and Sons Ltd, was refused in May, and committee member Councillor Mark Foster commented that he was afraid the new application had failed to address the reasons why.