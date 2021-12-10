Fifth man charged after alleged murder in Derbyshire

Police and ambulance crews attended Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at around 1.40am on November 25.

Peshang Sleman, 20, was found at the scene and taken to hospital in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Mohammad Ali Shekak, 20, of City Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates in Derby on Friday.

A fifth man has been charged over the alleged murder of Peshang Sleman in Somercotes.

Four other men have already been charged in this case.

They are:

- Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon

- Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon

- Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder and having a bladed article in a public place

- Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder