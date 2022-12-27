Festive photos show residents stepping out for the annual Chesterfield Santa Run
Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park was filled with festive fun this week, as the annual festive Santa Run took place.
By Nick Rhodes
3 hours ago
Runners dressed in Santa outfits stepped out for the festive run around the park, as these great photos by Nick Rhodes show.
The route 1.5k fun-run course featured 3.5 laps around the cricket pitch, while the 5k route started with a lap of the cricket pitch then just over 4 laps on the outer path of the park. The run helped raised vital funds for Ashgate Hospice
Can you spot anyone you know?
