Santas filled Queen's Park

Festive photos show residents stepping out for the annual Chesterfield Santa Run

Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park was filled with festive fun this week, as the annual festive Santa Run took place.

By Nick Rhodes
3 hours ago

Runners dressed in Santa outfits stepped out for the festive run around the park, as these great photos by Nick Rhodes show.

The route 1.5k fun-run course featured 3.5 laps around the cricket pitch, while the 5k route started with a lap of the cricket pitch then just over 4 laps on the outer path of the park. The run helped raised vital funds for Ashgate Hospice

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Chesterfield Santa Run 2022

Youngsters get involved in the fun.

Photo: NICK RHODES

2. Chesterfield Santa Run 2022

Runners looked the part

Photo: NICK RHODES

3. Chesterfield Santa Run 2022

Ready for the off

Photo: NICK RHODES

4. Chesterfield Santa Run 2022

There was a great turn out

Photo: NICK RHODES

