Festive fun helps Matlock Pre-School Playgroup on its way to renovating much-loved local landmark

An afternoon of festive fun helped Matlock Pre-School Playgroup on its merry way to renovating a much-loved local landmark attended by generations of children.

Earlier this month, the registered charity announced it needed to raise £10k towards the estimated £100k required to transform the Tin Hut, in Smedley Street, into a modern, more environmentally-friendly building.

On Saturday, December 10, volunteers hosted a Christmas fair at the group’s Woolley Road site with games, tasty treats, face painting, stalls and the chance for youngsters to meet Santa Claus himself.

Playgroup trustee Layla Winter said: “I think it was very successful.

Joseph and Aurelia Massey with Santa

“It was lovely to see lots of people from the preschool and the Matlock community come and join us.

“It was lovely to see all the children enjoy meeting Santa and everybody seemed to have a really good time and it was good to provide that entertainment for them.”

The afternoon raised £650, which added to £290 raised from ticket sales for the preschool’s winter play puts it well on its way to achieving the fundraising target.

The Tin Hut building dates back more than 100 years and was first used as a preschool by a group of mums and former Castle View Primary School teacher Brenda Maltby around 60 years ago.

Among the extensive works planned for the Tin Hut are recladding, insulation, installing an air-source heat pump, new windows and doors, and upgraded electrics.

Mrs Winter explained that the playgroup was in the process of applying for grants to fund the majority of the project, but needed to put some of its own capital towards it.

She thanked everyone who had attended the Christmas fair and said the volunteers had enjoyed it as much as the public.

Matlock Pre-School Playgroup has submitted a £50,000 grant bid to Derbyshire County Council as it looks to begin modernising the site – and is calling on members of the community to help raise the rest of the cash.

Trustee Layla Winter said: “The pre-school has been part of the community for more than 60 years, and so many parents and children have been part of it. I went there as a child in the ‘80s and came back to it with my own two children.”