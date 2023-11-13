Festive family fun: 11 magical ways to celebrate Christmas in Chesterfield

3 . Santa’s Grotto

Santa’s Grotto will be at the Assembly Rooms, Market Hall from Sunday 19 November to Sunday 24 December . Families are invited to visit Santa and share their Christmas wishes. Each child will be given a wrapped gift. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £7.50 per child. There will also be six relaxed sessions for children with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders. The flashing lights will be off, background lighting will be increased and children will have a little longer to meet with Santa. Find out more about the venues where you can meet Santa in Chesterfield this festive season: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas/meet-santa-in-chesterfield/ Photo: n EOS 5D Mark II