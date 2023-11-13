Festive family fun: 11 magical ways to celebrate Christmas in Chesterfield

Chesterfield is set to provide a magical festive period for families across the area, with a programme of packed events and activities - everything you need for the perfect Christmas.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, portfolio holder for the town centre and visitor economy, said: “We have a packed entertainment schedule organised in Chesterfield this winter, with many of the events being free or low-cost to come along to. We understand that the cost of living is still affecting everyone, particularly as the colder months are upon us, so as a council, we want to do all we can to provide you with things to do over the festive season that won’t cost a fortune.”
Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, commented: “Christmas provides the perfect opportunity to spend time with friends and family, and I highly recommend people enjoy those precious moments whilst discovering our town’s superb bars, restaurants, and attractions. Once again, Destination Chesterfield has produced several blogs, articles, and guides for your perfect Christmas, and I would urge everyone to take a look and see what our town has to offer.”
1. A Festival of Christmas Trees
A Festival of Christmas Trees - at St Mary’s and All Saints Church (Crooked Spire) - will take place from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 3 December. Visitors are invited to come and see over 100 colourful Christmas trees decorated by local people, community groups and businesses, including WI, scout and guide groups, schools and high street stores and venues. This is a free event, and one not to be missed.
Find out more about the event: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/a-festival-of-christmas-trees/ Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Chesterfield Pantomime, Aladdin
Chesterfield Pantomime, Aladdin takes place at The Winding Wheel Theatre from Friday 1 December to Tuesday 2 January.
Join the hero Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. A family extravaganza that’s simply Genie-us!
The Chase star Anne Hegerty is to headline the Chesterfield Pantomime this Christmas. Instantly recognisable as The Governess from ITV’s long-running, multi-award-winning teatime TV programme.
See the full list of performance dates at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/chesterfield-pantomime/ Photo: Submitted
3. Santa’s Grotto
Santa’s Grotto will be at the Assembly Rooms, Market Hall from Sunday 19 November to Sunday 24 December .
Families are invited to visit Santa and share their Christmas wishes. Each child will be given a wrapped gift. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £7.50 per child.
There will also be six relaxed sessions for children with learning disabilities or sensory and communication disorders. The flashing lights will be off, background lighting will be increased and children will have a little longer to meet with Santa.
Find out more about the venues where you can meet Santa in Chesterfield this festive season: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas/meet-santa-in-chesterfield/ Photo: n EOS 5D Mark II
4. Chesterfield Christmas Lights Switch On and Market
Chesterfield Christmas Lights Switch On and Market takes place on Sunday 19 November, from noon to 6pm in Chesterfield town centre.
There will be a stage show to entertain the crowds, market stalls to visit and the opportunity to meet this year’s special guest – Paddington™.
Paddington™ will be appearing in Rykneld Square at 12noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.
Get more information about the event at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/chesterfield-christmas-market-and-lights-switch-on/ Photo: DT