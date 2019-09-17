Fell runners take on gruelling Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge - pictures and video

Fell runners rolled out the barrel for the gruelling Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge on Saturday.
The unique Peak District challenge saw teams putting on a brave face as they hauled an 72-pint beer barrel across the moors of Kinder Scout from the Snake Pass Inn to the Old Nags Head in Edale.
The winners receive glory and a full barrel of beer - well worth all that hard work!
Photos and video by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.