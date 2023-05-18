Feeding wallabies, walking alpacas and sipping fresh coffee - we visited Matlock Farm Park as it marks 20th anniversary

From the moment we arrived we were greeted with the picturesque countryside views, refreshing breezy air – and of course the baaing.

While sheep, Boer goats, and Highland cattle loudly marked their presence, we met Lotty Hawkins, assistant manager who handed us packets full of food to hand-feed the animals.

First, we visited fluffy bunnies and guinea pigs, who were enjoying a cuddle with young visitors as a part of small animal handling, which takes place twice a day. It was lovely to pet Fergus – a fluffy lion head lop.

Matlock Farm park's Boer Goats are very energetic and curious. They keep putting their heads over the fence in the hope for cuddles and food.

We then went to meet wallabies. Shy at the beginning, they slowly got used to us and allowed Lotty to hand-feed them. Young Boo, the albino wallaby, has even let Josh from Matlock Farm give him a cuddle.

We then walked up to the horse-ridding enclosure, surrounded by scenic farmland and views of the Riber Castle. The new purpose-built arena hosts qualified horse riding lessons as well as pony trekking four days a week. Lotty said that parents of young horse riders should pre-book sessions online as they sell out quickly.

From the horse riding area, we took a walk to meet the meerkats. We got a chance to see a group of small animals climbing a stone tower in the middle of the enclosure to have a better look at the farm park. When Josh jumped in to feed them, they hid under the stones, but soon out and put smiles on the faces of the youngest farm’s visitors – who can enjoy daily talks full of insights into the meerkats' life.

Our next stop was a meeting with llamas, alpacas and sheep – who all were very friendly and enjoyed being stroked and hand-fed.

Lotty explained that on the weekend animal lovers can sign up for a sheep or llama walk or put a bet in a sheep race.

Lotty fed a couple of donkeys who enjoyed head petting and we soon saw energetic and curious Boer goats who kept putting their heads over the fence in the hope for cuddles and food. We spent a few minutes hand-feeding them, before setting off to the next enclosure.

Matlock Park also has some lovely little lambs – which stole our hearts straight away. Lotty explained they have been donated by local farmers after they were rejected by their mothers and now can enjoy being cuddled by visitors. If you visit the farm during the feeding time you can get a chance to see lambs being bottle-fed by the farm staff.

After meeting all the furry residents of Matlock Farm Park we finished our visit with a cup of aromatic coffee and a slice of freshly baked cake.

With a variety of friendly animals and play areas, the farm park is a perfect spot for all Derbyshire animal lovers – no matter their age.

Matlock Park has some lovely little lambs – which stole our hearts straight away. Edie Brickley has enjoyed stroking a lamb.

Highland cattle and fallow deer may be intimidating because of their size, but they are very calm and gentle

You can find out more about Meerkats doing daily talks at the Matlock Farm Park.