Feast your eyes on the reopening date for Chesterfield pub that has been closed for over a year

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A weekend of celebrations leading up to the first bank holiday Monday in May will toast the reopening of a Chesterfield pub that has been closed for more than a year.

Free tapas tasters will be available when The Spread Eagle on Beetwell Street reopens its doors on Friday, May 2 at 5pm.

Food will play a big part in the future success of the pub which has been taken over by the owners of The Galleon Restaurant on nearby St Mary’s Gate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roasts will be served on Sunday, May 4, until they run out and a normal menu will be in operation that day until 8pm.

The Spread Eagle is set for a new lease of life after shutting its doors in December 2023.The Spread Eagle is set for a new lease of life after shutting its doors in December 2023.
The Spread Eagle is set for a new lease of life after shutting its doors in December 2023.

Customers will be able to order meals throughout bank holiday Monday, May 5, from 12 noon until 8.30pm.

Elaine McCarron posted: “Good luck with it, if it’s as good as The Galleon then you’re onto a winner.”

The former landlords of The Spread Eagle closed its doors in December 2023, citing energy price hikes and the cost of living crisis for the shutdown.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice