The development by Welbeck Estates Limited for up to 5,000 square metres of employment units, two retail units, a drive-thru and up to 35 homes with associated parking, has been criticised for its possible impact on wildlife, traffic and local business.

In a comment submitted to Bolsover District Council, resident Emily Carter said: “Cutting of 200 metres of trees on the field side of the business park by Wellbeck estates alone has destroyed the habitat of a huge number of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As regards Bolsover already looking like a ghost town, this proposed development will cause further business loss in Bolsover. As for the proposed landscaping on the horse field next to the main road already a notorious accident zone without more people looking at this proposed development and not observing the dangers of this particular road.

A planning application to further develop the Bolsover Business Park at Woodhouse Lane has been faced with many concerns by local businesses and residents.

"All in all excess traffic, noise and disturbance and this otherwise peaceful area will be absolutely ruined this way and this is why I give my objection to the proposed development.”

Adam Turner who runs Derbyshire Neon Ltd, which has been trading at the Bolsover Business Park for the last 15 years, has criticised the development for notifying houses on Woodhouse Lane by letter and not informing business tenants within the business park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The grants funded by Bolsover Council to the sum of £23,000 during the covid pandemic to our business were to ensure we were able to continue trading for the long term which would be irrelevant if we were not relocated within the business park.

“Welbeck Estates state they are looking to generate new business and employment while effectively and potentially closing our business and causing unemployment which will have a negative effect.

"There are retail spaces that lay empty in Bolsover that surely need to be leased before new retail units are created which would again,impact the town centre.”

Anthony Wilkins who runs Premier Amusement Supplies Ltd said: “My company has been operating out of the Bolsover Business Park for well over 10 years as have many other companies down on the site. What is going to happen to companies like ours that all of a sudden have been given no time scales from Welbeck regarding the changes that if passed could happen there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Already I’m having sleepless nights. Surely as Bolsover Council you should have a duty of care towards local businesses and a time scale of at least two to three years should be looked at to keep companies going and to help them look for alternative warehousing, workshops, yards etc.

“We just think that the tenants should be made a priority in the planning and decision of this process. It is a very worrying time for us all as long term tenants that have looked after Welbeck over the years.”

Keith Church said: “Does the Council properly consider local road use and the increase of nuisance to local residents when granting planning permission for new dwellings or the development of Industrial Estates?

“The changes in road use have increased the use of the junction between Woodhouse Lane and Station Road. There are frequent accidents at this junction. Before someone-else gets killed, will the Council now sanction improvements at this junction to improve road safety?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Council has granted planning permission for the construction of large numbers of dwellings off Woodhouse Lane between the entrance to the Enterprise Park and the junction of the Lane with Buttermilk Lane. This inevitably has led to increased traffic-flow. During the construction of the dwellings very heavy delivery vehicles were using Woodhouse Lane during the works.

"Woodhouse Lane is unsuitable and too narrow for heavy vehicles and now that the houses are becoming occupied the occupants are using Woodhouse Lane for their own cars.

“The exit from the Enterprise Park onto Woodhouse Lane is set at an angle to Woodhouse Lane. These increases in the volume of traffic and the sizes of vehicles using Woodhouse Lane have undoubtedly made the Lane more dangerous to local residents.

"The condition of the road has deteriorated rapidly making it more dangerous still and causing damage to the vehicles owned by local residents”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwina, a Business Development Manager at Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise Ltd, said: “Any changes to the environment and surrounding work place do have a massive impact on the people. This can be mitigated by clear timescales for the development. All Units should have as much green space around them with as many trees and areasof wildlife as possible.

"The existing large trees around the site are important for wildlife, habitat and nesting. We should be protecting them rather than removing from the site. Is this possible?"

Jess Holmes, one of Directors at Area 51 Martial Arts & Tricking Academy CIC currently leasing a unit at the business park, said: The main access road that allows our customers to reach our business does fall within the planning application. We would like some information regarding plans for any changes made to this entrance and the road leading to our unit.

"Our concern is that while works are going ahead, roads and access may be blocked, which will affect our customers getting to our business unit and car park. Currently there is some (albeit bad) signage at the entrance to North Gate with our business logo, we would like confirmation that businesses operating on the site that is not part of the regeneration will still have clear signage and promotion following the works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad