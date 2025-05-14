Fears about noise from campers enjoying BBQs and hot-tubs sees Derbyshire countryside glamping plans rejected

Fears of noise from campers enjoying summertime BBQs and hot tubs have seen Derbyshire countryside glamping plans rejected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (May 13), councillors rejected plans from Barry Britland for four glamping pods at the Racecourse Retreat campsite off Hey Lane, a mile outside Wirksworth.

Council planning officials had recommended that the plans should be refused, following in the footsteps of previously rejected plans for six glamping pods in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debating the plans, councillors felt that this specific site, due to its high position above existing homes, was not suitable for glamping – despite the plot being an existing lawful campsite.

The Racecourse Retreat site which is a mile from Wirksworth. Image from Google.

Vanessa Dewhirst, who lives closest to the site, told the meeting: “This development will have a disproportionate and detrimental impact on my property, the hamlet as a whole and on the wider landscape.”

She said residents were “unanimous” in their opposition to the plans, put forward by a family which have farmed the area for 50 years.

Ms Dewhirst said the plans would have an “unacceptable” impact on privacy, could not be properly obscured from view, and would “inevitably lead to noise and light exposure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Thompson, who also lives nearby, said there are 12 homes around the site and referred to the plans as an “ongoing caravan expansion scheme”.

He said the plans would be a “highly visible bit of building work in the middle of the countryside” causing “noise and tranquility issues”.

Mr Thompson said that due to the tranquillity of the area, he could hear people talking quietly from 400 metres away.

Cllr Jason Farmer, chairman of Darley Dale Town Council, supporting the application, said rural sites often do not have ideal public transport links and this was a key characteristic of the Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said diversification of farmland was essential to farmers and said the plans were a “sustainable way to keep this farming family in this location”.

Alex Bramley, head teacher of Marsh Lane Primary School in northern Derbyshire, told the meeting that the plans were focused on “preservation of heritage” and boosting “agritourism”.

Mr Bramley said campers from the existing campsite already regularly walked into Wirksworth and that the site would provide bike hire facilities.

He said visitors could use the on-demand bus service to organise public transport pickups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bramley said: “Our glamping pods aim to attract visitors seeking a back-to-nature experience on a working farm. We believe that immersing in our beautiful, rural landscape can significantly uplift mental health.”

He said the facility would be a better tourism alternative to houses being converted into holiday lets and that it would allow guests and wildlife to “thrive in harmony”.

Teresa Critchlow, agent for the applicant, said a permanent agricultural workers’ dwelling had been approved recently with the council saying the plot being 800 metres from the Wirksworth settlement boundary meant that it was not isolated

She said this clashes with the glamping site being dubbed unsustainable due to its location and lack of public transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Critchlow said two of the pods would be partially dug into the hillside and the remaining two would be set back into a “depression” in the hillside.

She said: “Rural tourism, including glamping, is an important and established part of the local economy. The proposed development would provide a much-needed, low-key tourist enterprise that would help support the smallholding and the wider community village facilities through increased area spending and footfall.”

Cllr Stuart Lees said: “Farmers are struggling around the country and require diversification.”

Cllr Robert Archer said: “I have significant concerns about outdoor activity including hot tubs, which could cause problems that would be difficult to enforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the challenges farming families are facing and glamping sites are a good idea, but there are too many potential problems with it.”

Cllr Dermot Murphy said: “It does concern me that if we allow this development to take place in such a beautiful location, I don’t know what we might be letting ourselves in for in future.”

Cllr David Hughes said: “We are all concerned about the state of the agricultural industry and individual farmers and this farm as well.”

He said the applicant should come back with a detailed business case and that he was concerned at the potential noise from people cooking on barbeques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Peter Slack said: “Farmers do need to diversity but in the countryside we are seeing a lot of holiday lets and holiday homes, in villages and in and around Wirksworth.

“Diversifying is another way of answering the tourist side, bringing more tourists into the Derbyshire Dales. Are we denying tourism by doing this? Are we encouraging people to buy holiday cottages instead?

“ I understand the noise from BBQs in hotter weather. I don’t want people coming and taking all the holiday cottages up.”