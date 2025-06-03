Looking for a great way to treat your dad this Father’s Day? Look no further than events and experiences on your doorstep in Derbyshire.

Planes, trains and automobiles, water sports and cute animals, food and drink will all put a smile on your pop’s face. Book early if you want to give him the best day he could wish for on Sunday, June 15.

Take a trip back in time at Wirksworth Back to the Forties weekend at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, paddleboard along Chesterfield Canal or take the kids to see the animals at Matlock Farm Park where dads go free on June 15.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse will host train running days on June 14 and 15 from 10am to 4pm when visitors can take a trip up the Springwell branch line in a brake van top and tailed by two of the Roundhouse locomotives. Entry includes access to the Roundhouse Museum and exhibitions, turntable and signal box demonstrations. Tickets cost £12 (adult), £10 (child, 3-15 years), £39 (family, two adults and two children).

Up to 60 vintage buses and coaches will be on show at a family event with free admission at Peak Rail, Darley Dale on June 15. There will be vintage bus rides through the Derbyshire Dales linking Bakewell, Chatsworth, Rowsley and Darley Dale. The Derbyshire Bus & Train Festival will also feature train travel and transport related stalls and is open to the public from 10am until 5pm (photo: Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity)

Dads go free at Matlock Farm Park on June 15 when they are accompanied by a general admission 'child ticket' holder (2-16 years). There will be sports day themed activities for dads and children to take part in and win prizes, starting at 11am and 1pm. Families can meet the goat kids, watch sheep and ferret racing, pet small animals and listen to a talk on meerkats. Tickets cost £16.50 (child, 2-16 years) and £18.50 (adult), book online at https://matlockfarmpark.digitickets.co.uk