Fastest electric vehicles charging hub in Chesterfield launches with half-price offer and free food and drink

Electric vehicle drivers are offered half-price charging and free food and drink to celebrate the launch of a new hub in Chesterfield.

The eight-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle Charging Hub is at Saltergate in the heart of the town – an area that has a footfall of more than 73,000 residents.

On Friday, July 12, the company Be.EV is celebrating the launch of its hub by offering drivers who use their Be.EV app half-price charging between 2pm and 4pm.

The nearby Barley Mow pub will also provide food and coffees to drivers, with guests receiving a voucher that can be redeemed at the pub the next time they charge with Be.EV.

The hub in the heart of Chesterfield provides the fastest charging for electric vehicles in the area.

Stratstone MINI are also bringing the new MINI Electric to the event, with drivers able to experience the vehicle and book test drives while their EVs are charging.

Chesterfeld has nearly 3,500 electric vehicles (EV) and this is one of Be.EV’s first charging sites in the region. The company already operates more than 700 charge points nationwide.

The ultra-rapid chargers can add up to 165 miles of range in a short 20-minute stop (compared to several hours on a 7kW fast charger). The eight charging bays ensure that drivers always have access to reliable and affordable EV charging.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, says: ​​”We’re very pleased to bring ultra-rapid, ultra-convenient EV charging to Chesterfield and to have expanded our network in the Midlands.

There are eight bays at the new hub which will cater for more than 3,400 electric vehicles in Chesterfield.

“We’re on a mission to roll out reliable chargers to communities nationwide that need them, and this location will provide market-goers and local residents with future-proofed, ultra-rapid charging.

“The UK needs to transition to cleaner transport, and ensuring we have the infrastructure to support this shift is critical to our environmental goals.

“Other landowners and local authorities should take note. As more and more people choose to drive EVs, they’ll naturally gravitate to destinations where they can conveniently charge their car whilst shopping.”