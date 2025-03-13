Fast food drive-thru near Crystal Peaks closed with police at the scene over double assault
The KFC restaurant, Drake House Way, near Crystal Peaks, was closed by officers following a 999 call at around 12.55pm today (March 13).
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called to the scene over reports of a man assaulting two other people.
A number of vehicles were also damaged in the incident,
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.55pm earlier today (March 13) following reports of a disturbance at a KFC restaurant on Drake House Way in Sheffield.
“It is reported that a man assaulted two people and caused damage to vehicles in the car park.
“He has since been detained and enquiries are ongoing.”