Fashion retailer is closing down shop in Chesterfield town centre

A fashion retailer is closing its store in Chesterfield town centre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:53 GMT
Clothes shop Yours will shut its doors at the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre for the last time on Saturday, February 10. All fixtures and equipment are up for sale, according to signs in the window.

Specialising in clothes for women in sizes 14-40, shoes and accessories, Yours has had a shop in Chesterfield for more than six years. The nearest store to Chesterfield is in Mansfield.

The Derbyshire Times has reached out to Yours for a comment.

