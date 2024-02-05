Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clothes shop Yours will shut its doors at the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre for the last time on Saturday, February 10. All fixtures and equipment are up for sale, according to signs in the window.

Specialising in clothes for women in sizes 14-40, shoes and accessories, Yours has had a shop in Chesterfield for more than six years. The nearest store to Chesterfield is in Mansfield.