Fashion chain River Island shuts up shop in Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The retailer had its last day of trading at Vicar Lane shopping precinct on Saturday, April 19, offering 30% discount across its range of clothing and accessories.
Signs on the shuttered premises say that the nearest stores are at The Moor in Sheffield and Meadowhall.
This is the fourth clothing shop to close in Chesterfield in 14 months. Yours on Vicar Lane shut down in February 2024, followed just a few weeks later by Roman on Burlington Street and independent business She Fashions on Knifesmithgate, the latter due to the owner’s retirement.
Sarah Allcock posted on Facebook: “We all need to shop on the High Street before everywhere becomes a ghost town. So sad to see another shop closing.” Jill Turner commented: "It's a vicious circle.. people shop online, another store closes. Then there are less shops in our towns to entice shoppers to visit them.”
The Derbyshire Times has reached out to River Island to ask why the Chesterfield store has closed and how many workers are affected.
River Island is poised to shut a store in Corby at the end of April and an outlet at The Friary, Guildford on May 11.
In October 2024 River Island posted a pre-tax loss of £32.3million in the year to December 30. The fashion retailer made a £7.5million profit the previous year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.