Farm shop on outskirts of Chesterfield is given green light to grow business after supportive comments from customers

Customers of a popular farm shop near Chesterfield will be happy that a plan to grow the business has been given the green light.

Adam Higginbottom of Adam’s Happy Hens at The Yews, Baslow Road, Holymoorside has been given planning consent to change the use of an agricultural barn to a replacement shop with associated alterations.

He proposes to create an all-weather farm shop housing a display counter, a small seating area and an accessible toilet.

There has been a farm shop at The Yews since 2012, starting with an honesty box and expanding into the business that it is today.

David with son Adam, who left dairy farming 10 years ago to run the successful farm shop Adam's Happy Hens with his partner Harriet

Customers sent letters to Chesterfield Borough Council supporting Mr Higginbottom’s plan. Samantha Bruce of Chesterfield said: “Adam's Happy Hens is a next generation family run farm shop, that has diversified and created a fantastic business whilst keeping that valuable friendly, family feel. They now just need the new bigger barn to move into. This will enable them to welcome customers all year round. It is lovely to see young farmers smiling and putting all their energies into making their business grow.”

Adam Robinson of Ashgate said: “Living locally and having seen Adam's Happy Hens grow into what it is now, from an honesty box selling eggs, it is such a delight and privilege to have a wonderful facility on our doorstep. Adam has worked hard to provide the local community with a friendly, informal place to quickly grab some delicious, locally sourced groceries or sit and enjoy the animals and views with a coffee or ice cream.

“In my opinion, the natural and steady growth that we have seen is testament to its success with the community and lends itself perfectly to the next stage - a farm shop to be enjoyed by everyone all year round. It is the perfect place to entertain kids, walk the dog, chat to locals, drink coffee, call in for supplies after a day out in the Peak.”

Darren Hastings of Walton: said: “This planning application is a fantastic opportunity for a locally loved, home grown and honest farm shop to settle into a more suitable premises so it can better cater for its visitors. The conversion of the barn would provide a much more appropriate 'all weather' premises and would enable the provision of more accessible facilities such as toilets, hand washing stations and seating for all. The shop is a fantastic outlet for individual local producers to sell their products and provides invaluable opportunity for other smaller businesses. Enabling its expansion to continue doing so has immeasurable benefit that reaches further than the farm shop itself.”

Dawn Melloy of Newbold wrote: “Especially of note, the present farm shop caters for parents who bring their children throughout the year to experience the cycle of farming with opportunities to meet and pet farm animals and learn where their food comes from. The educational value of these experiences cannot be overstated.”

Julie Barton of Chatsworth Road commented: "This farm shop, cafe and small breed centre is a highly regarded, very busy and much appreciated local community amenity.”

A planning statement in support of Mr Higginbottom’s application said that the existing farm shop would be moved to a barn south of the farmyard.

The applicant had a few safety concerns about the existing farm shop’s location. Increased activities of tractors and other machinery plus the moving of beef cattle took place in the farmyard close to the shop where families tended to congregate and wander during visits.

There is also concern about lack of space in the farm shop, resulting in products being displayed outside and having to be carried in and out each day. The applicant is also keen to address the lack of suitable toilet facilities, particularly for visitors with disabilities.