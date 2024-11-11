Crowds lined the streets to watch the procession of service personnel, uniformed cadets, charity representatives and civic dignitaries.

Cllr Ashley Taylor, who represents Bolsover on the town and district councils, posted: “It’s always a privilege to join the thousands of Bolsoverians marching through the town and coming together alongside many of our fantastic local community groups to remember those who paid the greatest sacrifice to serve our country.

"It was a real honour to be able to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day service on behalf of County Councillor Mick Yates representing Bolsover North.

"It was also brilliant to see our War Memorial looking so beautiful after the clean which it received just a couple of months ago.”

Rachel Ward commented: “Fantastic turnout for the remembrance parade in Bolsover. So proud of the Brownies that turned out.”

