'Fantastic turnout' for Remembrance Sunday parade in Bolsover

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 21:21 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 21:24 BST
Hundreds of people supported Remembrance Sunday in Bolsover by participating in a parade and wreath-laying ceremony.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the procession of service personnel, uniformed cadets, charity representatives and civic dignitaries.

Cllr Ashley Taylor, who represents Bolsover on the town and district councils, posted: “It’s always a privilege to join the thousands of Bolsoverians marching through the town and coming together alongside many of our fantastic local community groups to remember those who paid the greatest sacrifice to serve our country.

"It was a real honour to be able to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day service on behalf of County Councillor Mick Yates representing Bolsover North.

"It was also brilliant to see our War Memorial looking so beautiful after the clean which it received just a couple of months ago.”

Rachel Ward commented: “Fantastic turnout for the remembrance parade in Bolsover. So proud of the Brownies that turned out.”

Armed Forces personnel, service veterans, civic dignitaries and uniformed youth organisations teamed up for a parade and wreath-laying ceremony in Bolsover on Remembrance Sunday.

1. Bolsover Remembrance Day

Armed Forces personnel, service veterans, civic dignitaries and uniformed youth organisations teamed up for a parade and wreath-laying ceremony in Bolsover on Remembrance Sunday.

Musicians accompanied the parade.

2. Bolsover Remembrance Day

Musicians accompanied the parade.

Young and old marched side by side.

3. Bolsover Remembrance Day

Young and old marched side by side.

Cadets marched in tribute to those who lost their lives in wartime.

4. Bolsover Remembrance Day

Cadets marched in tribute to those who lost their lives in wartime.

