'Fantastic opportunity' to buy Derbyshire pub with annual turnover record averaging nearly £1million

The Blue Stoops on High Street, Dronfield, is up for sale for £975,000.

Marketed by Christie & Co through the RightMove website, the agent says: " Following a full refurbishment in 2017 spending £700,000, the business weekly turnover averages £16,538 over the last six months.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a traditional yet contemporary food and drinks pub restaurant events business in a charming Derbyshire village."

Serving craft ales, wines, traditional and contemporary food, The Blue Stoops recorded an annual turnover averaging £929,250, based on figures from March 31 in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Drink sales accounted for than half a million pounds, food sales more than a quarter of a million pounds and the rest was raised through events during the three years.

The Blue Stoops is one of 14 pubs in the portfolio of True North Brew Co and is offered for sale via freehold but can also be made available via leasehold.

Ground floor accommodation includes a pub/snug area serving 50 covers, a restaurant serving 70 covers and a function room serving 40 covers.

The first floor contains a function/private dining room with bar, various office/staff rooms and stores and a catering kitchen.

A beer garden accommodates 140 covers and there is a customer car park with 20 spaces.

For more details call Christie & Co on 0113 451 0449.

