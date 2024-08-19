Fans gather for music festival honouring Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:27 BST
Music lovers helped raise funds for charity in memory of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks, as this year’s Shinefest took place at the weekend.

Held in the New Whittington Social Club beer garden, there was live music from a number of bands – helping raise money for the Air Ambulance service,

Shinesfest was first held in 2022 to remember “huge live music fan” Gracie and raise awareness of parents Richard Spinks’ and Alison Ward’s campaign to have stalking advocates in post across all police forces.

Gracie, 23, was murdered by stalker Michael Sellers on June 18, 2021, after she reported his harassment of her to the police.

The event was held at Whittington Club, in Chesterfield

1. Shinefest

The event was held at Whittington Club, in Chesterfield Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
There was a long line up of acts playing throughout the day, including Angela Taylor

2. Shinefest

There was a long line up of acts playing throughout the day, including Angela Taylor Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Enjoying the music - and refreshments - at Shinefest 2024

3. Shinefest

Enjoying the music - and refreshments - at Shinefest 2024 Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The event was held in memory of music-lover Gracie Spinks

4. Shinefest

The event was held in memory of music-lover Gracie Spinks Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldAir ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.