Fans gather for music festival honouring Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks

Held in the New Whittington Social Club beer garden, there was live music from a number of bands – helping raise money for the Air Ambulance service,

Shinesfest was first held in 2022 to remember “huge live music fan” Gracie and raise awareness of parents Richard Spinks’ and Alison Ward’s campaign to have stalking advocates in post across all police forces.

Gracie, 23, was murdered by stalker Michael Sellers on June 18, 2021, after she reported his harassment of her to the police.

Shinefest The event was held at Whittington Club, in Chesterfield

Shinefest There was a long line up of acts playing throughout the day, including Angela Taylor

Shinefest Enjoying the music - and refreshments - at Shinefest 2024