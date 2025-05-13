Steven Henshaw, second from left, with his sister Marilyn, brother Lee, nephew Brandon, wife Shirley and mum Vi at his 60th birthday party.

Family members have shared their fond memories of a kind and talented guitarist whose death has stunned the musical community of north Derbyshire.

Lee Henshaw and his sister Marilyn Davies-Beckett have lost their eldest brother Steven Henshaw. The 66-year-old musician also leaves his mum Vi, his nephew Brandon and his niece Sophia.

Steven was a devoted and caring husband to Shirley, whom he married 32 years ago after they met at a gig in the Queen’s Park Hotel, Chesterfield. Marilyn said: “They did everything together. They had a motorhome and were due to go away to Cornwall and Sandbanks in June. For nine years they did summer seasons in Corfu where Steven would entertain the holidaymakers and Shirley worked in a bar.”

The popular guitarist played his last jam session in Chesterfield at The Neptune Beer Emporium on Easter Sunday and two days later was taken to hospital after he felt unwell. Steven suffered a heart attack due to a narrowing of an artery and underwent an emergency stent procedure. He was cared for in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital for six days before returning home to New Whittington.

Chesterfield guitarist Steven Henshaw earned the nickname Groucho after dressing up as the Marx brother to entertain packed clubs (photo: Lee Henshaw)

After nearly three nights at home, Steven felt dizzy, sick and his heart was racing so he was taken into Chesterfield Royal Hospital. A couple of days later, he was transferred to intensive care. His family, wife and a couple of friends visited him the day before he passed away in his sleep. Marilyn said: “There were no signs of him getting worse, it’s been a massive shock.”

Lee, 52, said: “Steve was very loved by all, and many looked up to him as he was in their eyes a ‘legend’ and a ‘role model’, he will be sadly missed as he was a laidback and kind person."

Marilyn, who is 10 years younger than Lee, said: “Steven was always happy, always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word to say about anybody. Even though he was quite chilled and one of the quieter ones, he was super witty and came out with jokes and comments.

"He reminded me a lot of my dad – he was like a father figure since losing my dad nearly eight years ago.”

In August 2024, Marilyn married Remy in Santorini, Greece. She said: “Steven and Lee gave me away because I didn’t have my dad with me – that was a massive moment for me. There were 22 of us who went – we had a week of being out there in the sun as a family and I’m so grateful that we had that together. Steven absolutely loved getting out walking and seeing the island – I called him Dora the Explorer. If there was a live music bar, he’d be in it and wishing he was on stage.”

Passionate about music, Steven started playing classical guitar at the age of 12 and had lessons with Fred Baker. Within a couple of years Steven was reading and writing music. He formed a band called Silver Cloud which performed in numerous clubs around the Chesterfield and Sheffield area and was a back-up group to Roy Wood, Wizzard and Suzi Quatro.

Steven worked with Lee and their dad Peter as an electrician in the family business. Peter also managed Steven’s earliest bands and bought him his dream guitars, a Fender Stratocaster and a Les Paul Gibson.

As a member of the band Fixer, the talented young guitarist wrote songs with fellow member Jimmy Pendleton. Steven’s family are hoping to include one of those songs in his funeral.

Steven’s childhood love of watching the Marx Brothers on television inspired him as a solo musician. He earned the nickname Groucho by dressing up as one of the Marx brothers to play guitar in front of packed audiences in clubs.

Lee said: “His playing style ranged from AC/DC and Jimi Hendrix to rock ‘n’ roll and blues. He was classed by his fans as the ‘legendary guitarist’ as he had many skills, including playing the guitar behind his head and with his teeth.”

During his latter years Steven played in the band Roadhouse Revival and hosted jam nights at The Neptune Beer Emporium.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 29 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, followed by burial at Brimington Cemetery and a jam in Real Time Live, Chesterfield to celebrate Steven’s life.