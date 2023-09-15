Family team to run in Robin Hood Half Marathon in memory of much-loved great granddad

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ron’s son Mark, 61, will be accompanied on the race on 24 September with grown-up children Ashley, Matthew and Haley, daughters-in-law Clare and Katie, and Haley’s fiancée Bradley.

Mark’s wife Paula and several other family members including Ron’s great-grand-children will be in the crowd encouraging them to the finish line.

They are running in aid of local charity Treetops Hospice which provides nursing care and emotional support for local patients and families.

Ron Holden with son Mark

Treetops nurses helped care for Ron at home at the end of his life.

Ron, born in Caldwell in Southern Derbyshire, was a real family man as Mark explained:

“If you had cut dad through the middle, you would find one word written throughout and that would be “family”. As much as his own family came first, he made everyone who came into contact with him feel as if they too were part of his family. He was a man with a heart as big as an ocean and a gentle kindness.”

Ron trained as a motor mechanic and completed National Service in Germany with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in his youth.

Pauline and Ron Holden with three grandchildren

When diagnosed with dementia around 10 years ago, Ron and wife, Pauline, agreed they wanted to receive care in their family home.

“Home was a place that dad cherished dearly,” Mark continued. “It was a place full of both happy and sad memories. A place of tears of joy and sadness, and all the other trials and tribulations that come with a family. But more over it was a place of overwhelming love and laughter.

“Mum and dad shared a devotion to each other that the majority of us can only dream of. It was this devotion that enabled dad to be loved and cared for at home right the way throughout his illness until he finally passed away.”

As Ron’s condition deteriorated, the family got in touch with Treetops Hospice for extra help.

Ron Holden

“Dad had to stay downstairs towards the end. He had his bed in the lounge and mum was sleeping on the settee if there was no-one there at night.

“We were having carers in four times a day and four nights a week. But as it got closer towards the end, mum was finding it very difficult.”

Treetops Hospice at Home nurses helped care for Ron during the last few weeks of his life.

“The Treetops Hospice at Home nurses made it easier because it allowed us to get some rest at night time. We could then focus on caring in the daytime. As a family, it also gave us that peace of mind that there was going to be someone with him and my mum during the night. It allowed her to at least get some sort of decent rest.

“It can be a bit of a rollercoaster with real ups and downs, but the Treetops nurses had the experience, and the time to talk to us.”

Mark admits he’s not a keen runner and finds the thought of the half marathon rather daunting:

“13 miles is a long way, isn't it? I did a little bit of running when I was younger, but not much anymore. So, I’m looking forward to the end of the half marathon.

“For me, it’s more about the camaraderie of us all doing the race. We'll all start together but I'm sure there'll be some competition amongst us as to who’s going to finish first.

“Most of us taking part are keen sportspeople like dad. Dad always told us he had a trial for Derby County. That was his claim to fame. In his younger days he watched me play football and he watched all three of his grandchildren play.

“We've said often that we wouldn't have had the same amount of time, quality time, with dad without the Treetops nurses. Dad and mum wanted him to be at home and Treetops were able to make that happen.”

The team are hoping to raise around £1,000 for the local hospice based in Risley.

Treetops welcomes people to take part in a wide range of runs, bike rides and other challenges to raise money for the local charity. For further information, visit www.treetops.org.uk/challenges2023 or call 0115 949 1264.