Family take on 16-mile walk in memory of Chesterfield husband, dad and granddad who died after devastating stroke

Alana Bowman and dog Hudson on the Five Pits Trail

The family of a Chesterfield man who died after a devastating stroke are taking on a 16-mile walk in his memory – raising money for the Stroke Association.

John Trevor Earland’s son and three daughters, grandson and granddaughter and son-in-laws will take in some of the much-loved walker’s favourite routes during the May 1 challenge – including parts of the Five Pits Trail.

John – described as “legend of legends” – will be joining the family who will be carrying some of his ashes and toasting his life at several intervals with some of his favourite whisky.

Daughter Alana Bowman told how on April 28 last year John was rushed to Chesterfield Royal Hospital after suffering a stroke at home which ravaged his body within “five minutes”.

Greatly missed John Trevor Earland at his allotment

She said: “My mum was with him and he’d communicated to her that his hand didn’t feel right. She asked him if he could stick his tongue out, raise his arm in the air and smile. He could do all those things but within seconds he said he felt worse and he deteriorated rapidly.”

As John’s family rushed to be with him at the hospital a scan revealed such was the severity of the stroke nothing could be done for him. Tests confirmed he had suffered complete and irreversible loss of brain function and life support machines were turned off.

Alana said: “Our Dad took his final breath and sadly passed away just a few short days after his stroke – on May 1. He left his wife, son, three daughters, four grandsons and four granddaughters, a daughter-in-law, three son-in-laws, two brothers and numerous other friends and family.

Speaking about keen gardener and walker John, Alana said: “He was the best husband, dad and granddad our family could have ever wished for and we miss him so much every single day.

“Since his passing we have taken comfort that he was not taken by a long suffering illness or that his stroke was not fatal but a life-changing and debilitating one that would have left him incapable of all the things that he loved to do – working on his allotment, being out and about with his walking groups and generally being there for us all whenever we needed him.”

The walkers are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Stroke Association. Alana said: ”Had our dad been a stroke survivor he would most likely have needed a significant amount of rehabilitation and care, including emotional support, communication support and physiotherapy. The Stroke Association provides stroke survivors and their families with such support."

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alana-bowman-12?