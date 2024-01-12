Operators of a family-run hotel and restaurant in north Derbyshire have announced its closure.

Bateman's Mill at Mill Lane, Holmgate has closed.

Batemans Mill Hotel at Holmgate, near Clay Cross has shut its doors this week.

A statement posted on Wednesday on social media said: “It is with the greatest regret that we announce as of today we are shutting the doors to Batemans Mill Hotel permanently. We have been here for just over four years and aside from the period of being closed due to Covid we have had a blast. The rising costs of everything across the board as well as never really fully recovering from Covid and the increase in fuel costs has been the deciding factors in making this decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, friends, customers who have become friends, family and every single person that has walked through the door to support us! Without you we wouldn’t have had an amazing four years! We hope to see you on the other side of the bar!”

The post was signed by Zan, Ash, Jane and all of the Bateman’s team.

Mandy Shaw commented: “So sorry to hear this. Your family has put your heart, soul,sweat and tears into this venue. You can pride yourselves that you couldn’t have done any more.”

Theresa Hammon wrote: “I loved working with you all and have lots of happy memories of a lovely family run hotel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Hendon posted: “Very sad news to wake up to. Really tough times for all in hospitality these past few years. Sending best wishes to all the family.”

Clare Lynam commented: “We have loved having Batemans as our local pub.”

Bateman’s Mill Hotel opened in November 1991. The building was originally a corn/flour mill which was operational until the 1930s.