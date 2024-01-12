Family-run hotel in north Derbyshire closes due to rising costs
Batemans Mill Hotel at Holmgate, near Clay Cross has shut its doors this week.
A statement posted on Wednesday on social media said: “It is with the greatest regret that we announce as of today we are shutting the doors to Batemans Mill Hotel permanently. We have been here for just over four years and aside from the period of being closed due to Covid we have had a blast. The rising costs of everything across the board as well as never really fully recovering from Covid and the increase in fuel costs has been the deciding factors in making this decision.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, friends, customers who have become friends, family and every single person that has walked through the door to support us! Without you we wouldn’t have had an amazing four years! We hope to see you on the other side of the bar!”
The post was signed by Zan, Ash, Jane and all of the Bateman’s team.
Mandy Shaw commented: “So sorry to hear this. Your family has put your heart, soul,sweat and tears into this venue. You can pride yourselves that you couldn’t have done any more.”
Theresa Hammon wrote: “I loved working with you all and have lots of happy memories of a lovely family run hotel.”
Jade Hendon posted: “Very sad news to wake up to. Really tough times for all in hospitality these past few years. Sending best wishes to all the family.”
Clare Lynam commented: “We have loved having Batemans as our local pub.”
Bateman’s Mill Hotel opened in November 1991. The building was originally a corn/flour mill which was operational until the 1930s.
The Derbyshire Times has reached out to the hotel management for a comment on the closure.