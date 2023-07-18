Family run Derbyshire butchers is 'highly commended' at Midlands family business awards
The Leabrook’s butchers were nominated in the ceremonies headline category – Family Business of the Year.
Owen Taylor, which is also is marking 100 years in business, was named one of two highly commended businesses for their category.
Operations and Commercial manager, Carl Evans said: “The team at Owen Taylor’s were delighted to receive Highly Commended in the Manufacturing Excellence and Family Business of the Year. It’s good testament to the commitment to supply excellent service to customers with improved sustainability by our local and increasing workforce”.
This was the first Midland’s Family Business of the Year Awards after a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus lockdowns. Almost 300 guests attended the event including sponsors, finalists, and independent judges.
Carl said: “The night was great opportunity to mingle with other family businesses from the Midlands and raise some money for charity.