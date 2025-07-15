A family-run business specialising in hot tubs, swim spas and ice baths will give away more than £15,000 worth of prizes to celebrate the opening of its first showroom in Chesterfield.

Seatherny Outdoor Living is run by managing director George Clarke, his sister Becky Clarke who is operations director and George’s partner Haley Rhodes who is company director. The business is based at Pearsons Trading Estate, off Pearson Close, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington.

Becky said: “We’ve been operating online for the past five years and are thrilled to be opening our first showroom here in Chesterfield. It’s taken over two years to build, and it has been meticulously designed to create a visual experience unlike any showroom of this kind.

"Our open day on July 19 marks the culmination of hard work and dedication and we are so excited to unveil it.”

The new showroom enables Seatherny Outdoor Living to display its range of swim spas, hot tubs and ice baths.

Seatherny Outdoor Living is celebrating the new showroom by offering its open day visitors the opportunity to win a hot tub, an ice bath, a luxury garden set and £1,000 in cash. The open day runs from 12 noon until 4pm.

Becky said: “On the day, we will be giving away over £15,000 in prizes to attendees. Everyone who comes will receive a raffle ticket, with prizes drawn on site at 2pm.

“We will also have a barbecue, complimentary drinks, candy floss, slushies, and a bouncy castle for the kids. It will be a day of celebration and a chance for people to join in the festivities with us!”

Seatherny Outdoor Living designs and imports all its own products. Becky said: “Our long-standing manufacturing relationships have enabled to innovate quickly in the market. We will be unveiling some never-before-seen concepts later this year.

"We have always felt that we wanted to be approachable and available to people (rather than automated phones etc). We pride ourselves on being hands on and on the pulse of our relationships with our customers.

"We have always sold directly to the public, but this year we’re expanding into the wholesale market, which will be a significant growth area for us moving forward.”