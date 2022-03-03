Family pays tribute to 'beautiful, kind' Chesterfield man

Michael Sargeson was found dead at an address in Coates Street, Sheffield, on February 18 after police received a call with concerns for his welfare. He was 32.

Michael was a proofreader for our sister title the Sheffield Star’s death notices section.

Ahead of his funeral on March 7, Michael’s family has paid tribute to the young man and what he meant to them.

Michael Sargeson was a beloved son and brother

His family said in a statement: “Our beautiful, kind, funny son Michael Sargeson has passed away aged 32 years.

“Born in Chesterfield, he attended Brookfield School and later Sheffield University.

“Michael loved music and played drums. He had many interests including politics, and he also loved books, art, poetry and travel.

“Michael leaves his parents Kate and Andrew, brother Daniel and sister Jennifer – our hearts are broken and we will miss him for eternity.”

Michael’s funeral service will take place on March 7 at 4.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.

His friends and close ones have been invited to watch his service through a webcast. For more information, visit the Harold Lineker and Sons funeral home Facebook page.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said paramedics fought to save Michael’s life on the afternoon of February 18.

The force said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended alongside officers but despite the best efforts a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”