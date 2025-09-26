Family pay tributes to inspiring Chesterfield great grandmother who 'touched the lives of all who knew and loved her'

Family have paid tributes to a beloved great grandmother who passed away just days after her 102nd birthday.

Honor Graham, 102, passed away at The Gables Residential Care Home in Holmewood surrounded by her daughters, on Tuesday, September 23.

Colleen Howard, Honor’s youngest daughter, said: “Mum passed away peacefully on Tuesday. Dinah and I were with her from Friday and The Gables provided a bubble of support for her and us.

“She had a full and wonderful life and touched the lives of all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.”

She leaves behind her three children Colleen, Dinah and Charlie, grand children Libby, James, Nick, Catherine, Tricia and Darren, Great grandchildren, family and friends.

Honor Graham, who moved to Chesterfield six and a half years ago to be closer to her youngest daughter, was born in Southall in West London, on September 16, 1923.

In 1941 she married her husband Charles Graham, who she had three children with.

Honor who left school at the age of 14, had a number of jobs over the years including working in a drawing office, helping her parents run their butcher's shop during the World War II, managing Electricity Board showrooms, working for the Civil Service and taking on a role of a PA in the Southall Customs and Excise office.

Honor served a Labour councillor at Ealing Council for 17 years, and is a former Mayor of Ealing. She is pictured with husband Charles during her Mayoral year.

In 1974 Honor, who had been very active in the community and served a senior leader with the St John Ambulance Brigade for many years, was approached to stand in local elections for the Ealing Council.

Passionate about helping elderly and children in her local community, Honor was elected as a Labour councillor for Ealing in 1974, before becoming a Mayor of Ealing in 1989.

In 1992 she was awarded with an MBE for services to the local community and attended a Buckingham Palace ceremony where she got a chance to meet late Queen Elizabeth, who Honor described as ‘beautiful and lovely to talk to’.

But the Queen was not the only member of the Royal Family that Honor met – she has also hosted a visit from Princess Diana at a children's centre in Ealing.

Honor has also welcomed a visit from Lech Wałęsa, a former President of Poland and a Nobel prize laureate.

She always looks forward to speaking to her friends and family and loves hearing about her six grand children and nine great grandchildren – some of whom video call her from as far as New Zeland.

Honor’s family described her as a ‘very strong, independent woman’ who was an ‘amazing’ mum, grandma, great grandma and a friend to ‘so many different people’.

She enjoyed in depth conversations ‘always has words of wisdom for everyone’.

Staff at the Gables Care Home said that Honor was a ‘lovely lady who never complained’ and was ‘always thinking about others’.

Honor passed away just a few days after her 102nd birthday which she celebrated surrounded by her family, friends, care home staff and fellow care home residents.

Honor Graham’s funeral is set to take place at 11.30am on Monday, October 13, at Brimington Crematorium.