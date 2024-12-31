Family pay tributes to ‘dedicated’ grandfather and famous snooker player Silvino Francisco - who lived in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has paid tributes to a grandfather, father and husband – who was well known among snooker fans.

Well known snooker player Silvino Francisco passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in Chesterfield, on December 14.

Silvino won the British Open in 1985 as the only South African player to win a professional snooker tournament in history, with the peak viewing audience of 15.5 million – making it fifth most watched snooker match in the UK.

He moved to Chesterfield in the early 1980s, where he spent his retirement with his wife June, stepdaughters Nicoletta and Natalie, and grandchildren Enola and Osiris-Rae.

He moved to Chesterfield in the early 1980s, where he spent his retirement with his wife June, stepdaughters Nicoletta and Natalie, and grandchildren Enola and Osiris-Rae. Here Silvino is pictured with Enola. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Nicoletta Denaro said: “Silvino passed away peacefully at home with my mother by his side. His last words were to tell us all how much he loved us.

"He was a beloved family man and a complete gentleman, devoted to my mother June as she was to him. She had cancer a few years ago and he nursed her during her recovery.

“He was absolutely dedicated to his grandchildren Enola and Osiris. My daughter, Enola, has written a poem about him. They were incredibly close. He took her to and from school everyday whilst she was at primary school. Every sports day and nativity or school play he was always there.

“She spent the six weeks holidays with him in Mablethorpe along with my mother every year. They went to the paper shop every morning for a paper and a cheeky ice cream away from my mum's watchful eye.

Silvino Francisco, well known snooker player. He won the British Open in 1985 as the only South African player to win a professional snooker tournament in the history. (Photo courtesy of the family)

“Silvino was always the first to notice new clothing or one of us having our hair done, and always complimented on it. He had a sweet tooth despite being an insulin dependant diabetic and would sneak sweets regularly.

“He was prolifically late, because of how laid back he was, always running on what we fondly known as African time and my mum would often tease him about running through airport gates at the last minute.”

Silvino was an ‘avid sports fan’ who enjoyed watching snooker, football, cricket, rugby and boxing. He regularly attended matches of his favourite football club Manchester United.

Nicoletta added: “Even in his retirement he continued playing snooker and coaching others regularly saying he was off to knock the balls around. He also would play pool at home with Enola.

Silvino was a beloved family man, here he is pictured with his wife June and granddaughter Enola. (Photo courtesy of the family)

"He was a great boxing fan to the point when he was admitted to hospital, we took an iPad so he could watch the Tyson Fury and Usky bout.”

Apart from sports, Silvino enjoyed puzzle books, gardening, sailing and fishing. He liked being outdoors, organising BBQ ‘whenever he could, preferably over an open fire’, with fish and steak among his favourite BBQ dishes.

Silvino, who loved animals particularly dogs, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs and meerkats, was a regular theatre goer. He enjoyed watching musicals and events at the arena from Fast and furious to Tyson's Fury's tour.

He also liked traveling with his wife June and his family.

Silivno with one of his grabdchildren Osiris-Rae. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Nicoletta added: “Silvino and my mum would holiday for around 10 weeks every year together and they had a static caravan in Trusthorpe. We travelled to Rome all together in February of this year with mum, Silvino and Enola and the happy hour in the Vatican was the highlight of our trip.”

After Silivino passed away, his family was overwhelmed with tributes from his fans from Derbyshire and around the world.

Nicoletta added: “We've been inundated with sympathy cards and messages from well wishers on social media. My mum has a house full of flowers. People have been very supportive.”