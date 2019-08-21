Family of much-loved Derbyshire woman close in on £100,000 fundraising target for hospice

Almost £100,000 has been raised for Ashgate Hospicecare in memory of a much-loved woman who died from a brain tumour.

Kimberley Trickett passed away at Ashgate Hospicecare 10 years ago on July 6, aged 20.

Kimberley Trickett.

Since Kimberley's death her family and friends have raised 96,000 for the hospice from various events.

They are now closing in on their £100,000 target for Kim's Memorial Fund - and are hoping to get over the line at an event they have organised next month.

Kimberley's mum, Tracie, said: "Kim loved raising money for charity and was brilliant at it.

"Since then we have been on a mission to raise £100,000 in her memory and to help the hospice."

Kimberley had been studying for a masters degree in nursing at Nottingham University when she was diagnosed with the tumour in April 2009.

She was described as having 'the most beautiful smile', was brave and was very dedicated to becoming a nurse.

She enjoyed shopping, socialising and meeting up with friends, fundraising, studying, attending car boot sales, music and walking her dog.

The event, called KimFest19, will take place at The Hollingwood, Staveley, on Sunday, September 8 between 11am and 8pm followed by a disco.

There will be live bands, solo artists, kids entertainment, face painting, bouncy castles, a magician and lots more.

Raffle prizes include Radley bags, hampers, Calvin Klein aftershaves, beauty vouchers and day trip vouchers.

Entry is £4. Kids go free.

If you would like to make a donation to Kim's Memorial Fund, click here