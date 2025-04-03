Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-time partner and daughter of a “hero” ex-professional footballer who died from aggressive cancer are taking on Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk in his memory.

Doctors told former Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion striker Glenn Kirkwood he had Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in August 2023, months after first experiencing symptoms.

Glenn, from Wingerworth, worked as bricklayer by trade and played football for a number of non-league clubs, including Ilkeston Town and Worksop Town. Glenn had spells as joint-manager of Heanor Town, Mickleover Town and Matlock Town – and also appeared as a player for Matlock.

Glenn sadly passed away at Ashgate Hospice last year.

After undergoing six rounds of palliative chemotherapy in an effort to extend his life, the father-of-two died at the hospice in Old Brampton, Chesterfield in July last year, aged 47.

Glenn’s partner of 27 years, Kerry Sheldon said, the support Glenn and their children Jessica, 11, and Isaac, 9, received in the final week of his life was “wonderful”.

Their family, including Kerry, 45, and daughter Jessica, have decided to come together to take on the hospice’s 10th anniversary of its Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 28 – sponsored by Magpie Beauty.

They are encouraging people to take advantage of Ashgate’s early bird offer for the event, with entry available for just £12 until Sunday, April 6.

Kerry said: “Glenn was the best partner, dad, son, brother and friend that you could wish for. He took the fun and laughter everywhere he went and absolutely loved his life, always walking around with a smile and cheerful persona.

“Glenn remained a warrior after diagnosis. He was a fighter, not ready to give up. He kept his positivity and good-humored spirit to the very end. He really was a true hero.

“When Glenn got transferred to the hospice the environment was much more relaxed from being in a busy noisy hospital ward.

“He was looked after extremely well; the doctors and nurses were all very attentive to his needs and he particularly enjoyed the meals and being able to sit on the patio and enjoy the garden area.”

During Glenn’s stay at the hospice, staff and volunteers on the Inpatient Unit came together to organise a special family breakfast for Jessica’s 11th birthday.

Meanwhile, the hospice also arranged for Glenn to attend her school leavers play and prom, while he also got the chance to see Isaac play football one last time.

Kerry, who works in Cultural Services for Chesterfield Borough Council, said she and Jessica will be joined at the Sparkle Night Walk by his mum Jane, sister Leanne, other family members and many of Glenn’s friends.

Kerry said: “We’ve signed up for the Sparkle Night Walk this year to support the wonderful work and services that the hospice provides in our local community.

“I am aware that the hospice isn’t able to open all available beds in the unit and money needs to be raised for the hospice to continue to provide the services it does.

“We are very lucky to have the hospice, and we must continue to support it. I hope that our fundraising contribution can help to provide these services for the families and patients that need them now and in the future.”

Up to 3,500 walkers will once again take on the Sparkle Night Walk this year to remember someone important to them and help fund vital palliative and end of life care for people in North Derbyshire.

Participants will join in with the party atmosphere at Chesterfield Football Club before walking 10km across Chesterfield – kitted out in flashing bunny ears and pink T–shirts.

With entries selling fast, Kerry is encouraging people to sign up before it’s too late. She added: “We chose the Sparkle Night Walk because it looks like such a good way to raise money and have fun at the same time.

“It is proving to be such a popular event that gets better every year. We hope you will consider signing up and join us in shining for Glenn and all the other loved ones who are either looking down on us or are currently receiving care.”

Participants who sign up for the Sparkle Night Walk before Ashgate’s early bird deadline on Sunday, April 6 will pay £12. After that date, entry will cost £20.

Find out more about the Sparkle Night Walk and how you can get involved or sign up. To find out more email [email protected] or call 01246 567250.