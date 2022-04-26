Family of Ernie Moss announce Technique Stadium fun run to help fund memorial for Spireites legend

‘Team Ernie’ will be staging a fun run at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Sunday, June 26.

The event is being held to raise funds towards the extension of Chesterfield FC’s memorial garden, and to install a permanent tribute to Ernie.

Sarah Moss, Ernie’s daughter, said: “We’ve decided to try and do a few different fundraisers, the first of which is the fun run in June, with people completing laps round the Technique Stadium.

Ernie Moss with his daughters, Nikki Trueman, left, and Sarah Moss

“Once we’ve reached a good amount, we’ll donate it to the Chesterfield FC Community Trust and their fundraising page for a memorial for dad.

“The community trust set up the JustGiving page, which I think has about £5000 in it at the moment – their target is £71,000, which is obviously going to take quite a while.

“That money will be used to extend the memorial garden and erect an everlasting tribute to dad, whether it’s a statue or something else.”

Sarah said that having a memorial built for Ernie would be an incredible moment for both their family and the town.

“It would mean the world to our mum, me and Nikki. For his grandkids, and their kids, it’s something that will always be there.

“Everybody knows him and loves him, he gave everything for Chesterfield, it was his world.

“Even if it’s not in my lifetime, it’ll be a permanent fixture and reminder for generations of our friends and family, and the fans as well.”

Adults will be asked to donate £10 to enter, and under 16s will be charged £5.

Participants will have the choice of completing a 1500m run, which is approximately three laps of the circuit around the stadium, or a 5k run, which is ten laps. The 1500m will start at 11.30am and the 5k at midday.

Sarah said: “When you say ‘fun run’, people think ‘oh I’m not fit’ or ‘I couldn’t run to the end of the street’ – they can walk, run, crawl, use wheelchairs, crutches or anything.

“It’s just about raising some money and having some fun on the day – which dad would have wanted. Fancy dress and football shirts are also encouraged – the funnier the better.”

Ernie sadly passed away in July 2021 at the age of 71, having been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia called Pick’s Disease.

He remains Chesterfield’s leading goalscorer, with an incredible 192 goals in more than 500 appearances across three spells at the club.