A family home is planned to fill premises in Chesterfield town centre which were left vacant when a dental practice moved out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for 115 Saltergate involves creating a five-bedroom house in the early 19th century building which is situated in a conservation area. A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council, in support of a change of use planning application, reports: “The proposal is providing suitable family modern day living and bedroom accommodation, as well as improving the insulation and energy efficiency and restoring the external appearance of the building.”

A small single storey part of the building to the north elevation which is currently in poor condition would be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says: “The room locations have had considerable thought for their intended use as a residential property, whilst embracing the light and natural energy available for the best use. The room sizes and proportions make economical use of the space available through good layout design and planning.

Change of use planning consent is being sought to turn a former dental surgery at 115 Saltergate, Chesterfield into a family home.

“Access to the property will be from the rear of the property off St Margarets Drive. A garden gate from the car parking area leads to the original main entrance door to the east elevation. There is also access to the property through the new utility room door to the north facing elevation, and the existing door to the west elevation.

“The existing walled garden to the east of the building would provide 134 sqm of secure private amenity space which exceeds the minimum standard for a five-bedroom property.

“The existing drive area will comfortably allow parking for three vehicles.”

The application has been submitted by Ms Bellis-Jones of Vivalo Homes Ltd, 1 Duffield Road, Derby.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk