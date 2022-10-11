Family fun at Shirebrook fire station open day

The station, on Portland Road, threw open its doors, with a host of stalls and demonstrations on offer.

Attractions include meeting your local firefighters, a tombola, raffle and ‘have a go at firefighter activities’, after the event was rescheduled from last month following the death of the Queen.

A station spokesman said thanks to everyone’s ‘amazing generosity’, the event managed to raise £3,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our open day. We really appreciate everyone making the effort and attending our events. From everyone at Shirebrook Fire Station, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

And Derbyshire Police’s safer neighbourhood team, which was present at the event, said: “Well done to our cohabiting colleagues at Shirebrook Fire Station for organising such a fun-filled day for all.“It was nice to see so many happy faces.”

1. Shirebrook Fire Station open day A hazmat suit was among the firefighting equipment on display.

2. Making a splash Youngsters could try their hand with fire hoses.

3. Target practice One of the many activities at the event.

4. Highway patrol Traffic officers were present.