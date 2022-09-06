Family and friends pay tributes to Derbyshire wife and mum who ‘went out of her way to help others’

Umida Amarsi-Jiwa, 61, ran Crossways convenience store in Bolsover with her husband Ali.

Last week over 60 people attended a memorial event held in front of the shop, laying flowers and releasing balloons to pay their respects to Umida.

Shearer Thurlby, who has been a good friend of Umida’s for years said: “Umida has left a legacy of kindness and community spirit. She, her husband and son have brought so much to our little community, in many ways. Thank you Umida.”

Over 60 people have gathered during Remembering Umida event in Bolsover

Ali Amarsi-Jiwa, Umida’s husband said: “Umida was a strong, beautiful person who has been taken far too soon. Working in the shop allowed her to do what she does best and that is being kind.

“Umida not only listened to the stories of hundreds of people, but she remembered them. She was there whenever anybody needed her and she would offer support in any way that she could.

“She went out of her way to help others and always put others above herself even up to the very end. Few people knew of her battle because she was always so focused on making sure everybody around her were right.

“She was a fighter and everything that was thrown her way she tackled head on. The strength that she had carried her through until the end. Umida can now rest and be pain free. Her memory will live on through the lives she touched. Umida needed to make a difference in this world and that is exactly what she did. May she rest in eternal peace.”

During the memorial event held in front of the shop, Umida's friends were laying flowers and releasing balloons to pay their respects. There was also a collection box to raise money for Ashgate Hospice - a charity that was helping Umida and was close to the family's hearts.

Mandy Furniss, who has worked at the shop, described Ali and Umida as ‘the kindest couple’ she knows. She thanked Umida for ‘so many happy times’ and for helping her confidence grow.

Katie Dean, an A&E Doctor at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Umida’s friends who set up a fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice and organised Remembering Umida event, said: “The weather was glorious and the sunset was beautiful just like Umida.”

“I remember seeing her smiling, welcoming face, when I first visited Bolsover for a house viewing two years ago. Umida was so kind and gentle and said ‘Good luck with the house offer and I look forward to welcoming you into Bolsover’.

“From the moment we moved in, I was visiting the shop at least three, four times a week to have a lovely chat with Umida. Sometimes I didn’t need to buy anything, I just wanted to see how she was.

Umida Amarsi-Jiwa, 61 has been described as 'a strong, beautiful person' who 'has brought so much' to Bolsover community.

“She confided in me regarding her illness and we became really close. Some days I’d pop into the shop and Umida looked really tired but she always managed a smile and ask how I was. She loved her community and customers and even opened for us on Christmas! She put everyone else first before herself.

“One afternoon an elderly lady was crying outside the store. She had significant aspect of dementia and was unsure of where she was. Umida took her into the shop and we contacted her local GP who helped to get her into safe place. Umida cared. I am just so sad I will never see her smiling face again.”

With help of the community, Katie made a remembering Umida book for local people to leave their messages of condolence and memories of Umida. The book will be displayed in the shop for customers to write in if they wish.

The sunset during Remembering Umida event was described as 'beautiful just like Umida'