Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Wendy Hindmarsh, Chesterfield
Born in the Cheshire village of Kettleshulme, Wendy came to settle in Derbyshire for more than 60 years. She passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal, aged 90. Having attended a private school in Surrey as a child, she rejoined her family to work on their farm as a young woman. Once she married, she devoted her energies to her home, family and many pets, including her beloved dogs. She taught machine knitting for a time, and her domestic talents extended to sewing, spinning and baking too. Wendy leaves her husband David, children Christine, Sarah and Brent, grandsons Liam and Alex, and six great-grandsons. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4avn4vhc. Photo: Contributed
2. Dorothy Lowe, Chesterfield
A lifelong local resident, Dorothy passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86. Formerly a sales executive at packaging firm Robinson then motor dealers Peter Blake, she retired in 2001. Well known to audiences at Bradbury Hall in the '60s and '70s, she was a leading lady with the Robinson Operatic and Drama Society earning rave reviews in the Derbyshire Times for roles in Oklahoma, Little Mary Sunshine, Carousel, Finian's Rainbow and more. Later she was active in the Probus club, enjoyed socialising with her many friends and travelled far and wide. Predeceased by her husband Trevor, Dorothy leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/nya4fdnd. Photo: Contributed
3. Clem Lee, Tapton
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Clem passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 98. For 45 of those years, he worked as a joiner for Whittington Engineering Company, before becoming a carer to his late wife, Mavis. As a young man he marched with the Drum Corps and throughout his life enjoyed holidays, keeping canaries and spending time with friends and family. Predeceased by his niece Jane, Clem will be lovingly remembered by his great-nieces Kelly and Kate, their husbands Ryan and Matt, son-in-law Steve, great-great-nephew Alex and -niece Esmé, and friends. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mt7mcc9. Photo: Contributed
4. Josie Bingham, Chesterfield
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Josie passed away at home, aged 81. For most of her working life she was a glass inspector at Dema Glass. Away from the factory, she enjoyed reading, jigsaws, watching television and spending time with family. Josie leaves her daughters Sherry and Nichola, sons-in-law Michael and Robert, granddaughter Donna and her husband Richard, as well as beloved pets Daisy, Edward and Freya. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/yjwyntx3. Photo: Contributed