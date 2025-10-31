Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Wendy Hindmarsh, Chesterfield

Born in the Cheshire village of Kettleshulme, Wendy came to settle in Derbyshire for more than 60 years. She passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal, aged 90. Having attended a private school in Surrey as a child, she rejoined her family to work on their farm as a young woman. Once she married, she devoted her energies to her home, family and many pets, including her beloved dogs. She taught machine knitting for a time, and her domestic talents extended to sewing, spinning and baking too. Wendy leaves her husband David, children Christine, Sarah and Brent, grandsons Liam and Alex, and six great-grandsons. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4avn4vhc. Photo: Contributed