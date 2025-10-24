Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. John Allsop, Tibshelf
Born in Tibshelf and John was a local resident for all of his 85 years. On leaving school, he found work as a surveyor with British Coal until retiring from the pits to become a business advisor. A committed community servant, he volunteered many hours as a magistrate, parish councillor, school governor and a member of the Derbyshire Police Authority and local NHS ethics and patient committees. He also made time to enjoy time with his family, tending his garden, reading and following Mansfield Town FC. Predeceased by wife Helen in 2021, John leaves daughters Catherine and Sian, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5a7sbc99. Photo: Contributed
2. Doreen Webster, Brockwell
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Doreen passed away at home, aged 82. Long retired from her role as a clerical assistant at the Post Office Accountant General's Department, she filled her days with family, cruise trips and other travels, stage musicals and Strictly on a Saturday night. Loved by all, Doreen leaves her husband Bill, children Andrew and Rachael, and grandchildren Sam, Katie and Beth. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n8f2sth. Photo: Contributed
3. Patricia Pashley, Newbold
Born in Sheffield, Patricia settled south of the county line for the past 65 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89. Her early working years included spells with cleaning companies May's and Phoenix, then Neill Tools, before she focused full-time on her home and new family. In her younger days, she sang in pubs and was a familiar face at the Victoria Club in Whittington Moor. In spare moments later, she enjoyed crosswords and quizzes, films and television, doting on her pet cat Thomas and following Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield FC. Predeceased by her husband Frank and seven siblings, Patricia leaves son Michael. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/nbc6j85k. Photo: Contributed
4. Jeffrey Lievesley, Chesterfield
Born in Sheffield and a lifelong local resident, Jeffrey passed away at the age of 89. A blacksmith, fitter and hospital porter in his working days, at home he enjoyed football, radio control aeroplanes and spending time with his family. Jeffrey leaves his wife Margery, son Julian, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y4wrxstr. Photo: Contributed