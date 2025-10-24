Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Patricia Pashley, Newbold

Born in Sheffield, Patricia settled south of the county line for the past 65 years. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89. Her early working years included spells with cleaning companies May's and Phoenix, then Neill Tools, before she focused full-time on her home and new family. In her younger days, she sang in pubs and was a familiar face at the Victoria Club in Whittington Moor. In spare moments later, she enjoyed crosswords and quizzes, films and television, doting on her pet cat Thomas and following Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield FC. Predeceased by her husband Frank and seven siblings, Patricia leaves son Michael. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/nbc6j85k. Photo: Contributed