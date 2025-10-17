Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Audrey Thomas, Hasland
Audrey Thomas has passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2025, aged 93 years. Born in Camden, London, she moved to Chesterfield as a child and lived in Hasland for 70 years. She worked as a photographic colourist from leaving school and as a midday supervisor at Hasland Junior School until her retirement in 1992. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her home and garden. Audrey and her husband enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing in their younger days. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and leaves daughters Sharon and Caroline, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, also a niece Wendy. Her funeral takes place on Thursday, November 6, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Ashgate Hospice. Everyone attending the service is encouraged to wear something pink, as this was Audrey's favourite colour. Photo: Contributed
2. Roy Backhouse, Boythorpe
Roy Backhouse of Boythorpe has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91. Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Roy was a retired school caretaker. His interests included the Royal British Legion (active locally), woodwork, music and walking. Roy leaves his wife Patricia, daughters Ann and Christine, son David, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. The funeral service takes place on October 22, 2025, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society. Photo: Contributed
3. Margaret Booth, Hasland
Margaret Booth of Hasland has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88. Born in Lofthouse, Wakefield, she had been a Chesterfield resident for 21 years, following her retirement as a Dinner lady. Margaret loved travelling, spending time with family, football and Rugby League. Margaret leaves her husband, Joseph, sons Phillip, Ian and Glyn and her loving grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. Her funeral is at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday, October 20, at 12.50pm. Photo: Contributed
4. Anthony Winspear, Chesterfield
Anthony Heslop Winspear of Goldwell Manor Care Home has passed away, aged 98. Anthony was a Dental Surgeon with a practice on Saltergate for 30 years, after doing his National Service in the RAF and qualifying at Sheffield University Charles Clifford Dental Hospital. He was a Freemason following his fathers tradition and loved the countryside with all the pursuits it offered to him and his dogs. He was also a keen fly fisher. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Joan in 1991. He leaves son Chris and daughter-in-law Maria, daughter Sally and son-in-law John, grandson Tom. A private funeral service will take place. Photo: Contributed