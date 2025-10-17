Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Audrey Thomas, Hasland

Audrey Thomas has passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2025, aged 93 years. Born in Camden, London, she moved to Chesterfield as a child and lived in Hasland for 70 years. She worked as a photographic colourist from leaving school and as a midday supervisor at Hasland Junior School until her retirement in 1992. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her home and garden. Audrey and her husband enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing in their younger days. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and leaves daughters Sharon and Caroline, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, also a niece Wendy. Her funeral takes place on Thursday, November 6, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Ashgate Hospice. Everyone attending the service is encouraged to wear something pink, as this was Audrey's favourite colour. Photo: Contributed