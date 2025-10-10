Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Dr Patrick O’Neill, Chesterfield
Born and raised Hollingwood and a long-time community servant, Paddy passed away at home, aged 87. After school at Barlborough Hall and Mount Saint Mary’s, he studied medicine at University College, Dublin. He excelled in boxing and was crowned British Universities Light Heavyweight champion in 1964 with a 'fast and aggressive' style which would surprise those who knew him later. On graduation, he returned to Chesterfield and worked as a GP at his mother’s practice in the old Market Hall as his five siblings had before him. He later moved to Saltergate Health Centre and then retired at Avenue House Surgery in 2003. Paddy loved golf and rugby and would watch almost any sport. He was also an active member of the Round Table and the lay Catholic Catenian Association. A cherished husband to Peig, they had four children and ten grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/muuvt64p. Photo: Contributed
2. Wayne Bostock, Duckmanton
Born and raised in Calow, Wayne passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 49. He worked as a landscaper and groundworker, relished any opportunity to get mucky tinkering with engines, and loved camping, music, animals and being around the many people he cared for. Wayne leaves his son Joel, niece Alex and those he considered his adopted children, Jackson, Luke, Mat and Lauren, as well as many friends and family near and far. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mryea4rr. Photo: Contributed
3. Avril Barlow, Dunston
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Avril passed away at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 75. Before retiring due to ill health, Avril worked in the retail industry, recognised by colleagues for her dedication to the job. Away from the shop floor, she enjoyed reading, days out and holidays, but above all being with her family. Avril leaves her husband Richard, children Christopher and Suzanne, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her siblings Cynthia and Lloyd. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mpjmszje. Photo: Contributed
4. Kenneth Ellis, Ashgate
Born in Curbar and a lifelong resident of Derbyshire, Kenneth passed away at Springbank Nursing Home in Ashgate, aged 81. A retired housing manager with Chesterfield Borough Council, away from the office he was organist and choirmaster of various church and secular choirs throughout his life. Kenneth leaves his wife Angela, daughter Lucy, stepsons Ian and Neil, and grandchildren Adam, Luke, Jacob, Esmae, Alex and Isaac. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4xfjysmz. Photo: Contributed