Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Dr Patrick O’Neill, Chesterfield

Born and raised Hollingwood and a long-time community servant, Paddy passed away at home, aged 87. After school at Barlborough Hall and Mount Saint Mary’s, he studied medicine at University College, Dublin. He excelled in boxing and was crowned British Universities Light Heavyweight champion in 1964 with a 'fast and aggressive' style which would surprise those who knew him later. On graduation, he returned to Chesterfield and worked as a GP at his mother’s practice in the old Market Hall as his five siblings had before him. He later moved to Saltergate Health Centre and then retired at Avenue House Surgery in 2003. Paddy loved golf and rugby and would watch almost any sport. He was also an active member of the Round Table and the lay Catholic Catenian Association. A cherished husband to Peig, they had four children and ten grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/muuvt64p. Photo: Contributed