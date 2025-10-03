Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. David Sharratt, Pilsley
Born in Mansfield Woodhouse and a long-time Derbyshire resident, David passed away at Glan Clwyd Hospital, in north Wales, aged 60. A fibreglass laminator by trade, away from the workshop he enjoyed riding and tinkering with motorbikes and was an active member of the National Trust. David leaves his wife Susan, children Samantha, Kerry and Richard, stepson Ben, grandchildren Alesha and Ryan, and his siblings Christine, Steve and David. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mw8tnavc. Photo: Contributed
2. Martin Gascoyne, Bolsover
Born in Bolsover and a lifelong local resident, Martin passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 74. He spent his working years with the National Coal Board, until retiring early due to ill health. Away from the pit top, he enjoyed walking his beloved dogs, driving, reading books and gardening. Predeceased by his wife Elaine, Martin leaves son Ian and granddaughter Darby. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3ctvyat7. Photo: Contributed
3. Irene Walker, Hady
Born in Chesterfield, Irene was a lifelong local resident. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. Her career as a pub landlady took in many of the town's watering holes. For pleasure, she liked to take holidays, tackle jigsaws and spend time with her family. Predeceased by her husband Keith, Irene children Paul, Kathryn, Julie, Amanda and Tina, their spouses and partners Dawn, Steve and Paul, grandchildren Jaydan, Terran, Luke, Elius, Nicola, Ashley, Cara, Chloe and Mia, and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n8v78ts. Photo: Contributed
4. Steve Hannam, Chesterfield
Born in Grassmoor and a resident locally for 14 years, Steve passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 66. A lorry driver and market trader, off the road he enjoyed fishing, football, speedway, bingo, science fiction movies, all things paranormal, dining out and spending quality time with his family. Steve leaves his wife June and son Ray. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3ftrv6bs. Photo: Contributed