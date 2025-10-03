Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Irene Walker, Hady

Born in Chesterfield, Irene was a lifelong local resident. She passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. Her career as a pub landlady took in many of the town's watering holes. For pleasure, she liked to take holidays, tackle jigsaws and spend time with her family. Predeceased by her husband Keith, Irene children Paul, Kathryn, Julie, Amanda and Tina, their spouses and partners Dawn, Steve and Paul, grandchildren Jaydan, Terran, Luke, Elius, Nicola, Ashley, Cara, Chloe and Mia, and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n8v78ts. Photo: Contributed