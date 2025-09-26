Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. John Shaw, Grangewood
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, John passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81. A miner for quarter of a century, away from the coalface he liked to watch football, travel and see his friends. John leaves his partner Margaret, daughter Sally, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y73h2awy. Photo: Contributed
2. Violet Pitchford, Clay Cross
Born in Clay Cross and remaining there up to 2024, Violet, passed away peacefully at Holmewood Care Home, aged 94. A seamstress of furniture covers in her younger days, at one time she made jumpers for a local retailer and later spent a decade volunteering with Age Concern. Violet enjoyed dancing, the cinema, seaside holidays, television, bingo, crooners, women's magazines and the Derbyshire Times. She also loved knitting clothes for family, and caring for her pets. Predeceased by husband Beriah in 1985, Violet leaves children Stephen, Andrew, Neville and Valerie, daughters-in-law Kate and Tracey, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4f44jbu8. Photo: Contributed
3. Peter Hodgetts, Inkersall
Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Staveley and Inkersall all his life, Peter passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83. A manager at Staveley Co-op in his early career, he moved on to become a winder at Markham Colliery then worked at Chesterfield Cylinders until retirement. Off the clock, he enjoyed football and cricket, and was a big fan of Lowgates FC. In quieter moments he relaxed with crosswords and Sudoku puzzles, and doted on his family. Predeceased by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary, in 2016, Peter leaves children Helen, Sally and Kevin, grandchildren Maya, Jacob, Martin, Scarlett and step-grandson Brandon. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2vcy5es9. Photo: Contributed
4. Sylvia Madin, Bolsover
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Sylvia passed away at home, aged 88. Her working years included stints as a bookbinder at publishing firm Brayshaw, and administrative roles with motor dealer Kennings. An avid reader, she also enjoyed socialising with family and friends, dining out, television and overseas holidays. Predeceased by her husband John, Sylvia leaves brother and sister-in-law Syd and Carol, nephew Damian and his partner Kerry, nieces Lesley, Anita and their families, and a circle of close friends, particularly Brenda and Pete. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/547jxek4. Photo: Contributed