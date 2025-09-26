Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

3 . Peter Hodgetts, Inkersall

Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Staveley and Inkersall all his life, Peter passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83. A manager at Staveley Co-op in his early career, he moved on to become a winder at Markham Colliery then worked at Chesterfield Cylinders until retirement. Off the clock, he enjoyed football and cricket, and was a big fan of Lowgates FC. In quieter moments he relaxed with crosswords and Sudoku puzzles, and doted on his family. Predeceased by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary, in 2016, Peter leaves children Helen, Sally and Kevin, grandchildren Maya, Jacob, Martin, Scarlett and step-grandson Brandon. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2vcy5es9. Photo: Contributed