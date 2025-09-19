Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a place in someone’s heart and in our communities.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Derbyshire Times this week.
1. Terry Gilby, Chesterfield
Born in Old Whittington and a local resident most of his life, Terry passed away peacefully at Riverdale Care Home. After Edwin Swale School and Newcastle Polytechnic, Terry joined the Inland Revenue, retiring as a tax inspector in 2013. A Labour Party activist, he was elected to Brimington Parish Council in 1983, and represented Brimington North at Chesterfield Borough Council from 1987 to 2023, including spells as mayor and deputy leader, eventually earning the honorary title of alderman. Terry was also a trustee of Ashgate Hospice, governor of Chesterfield Royal NHS Trust, and served on the executive committee of the Trans Pennine Trail. He was instrumental in saving the Barrow Hill Engine Sheds from closure, and established the ‘Percent for Art’ scheme, which has led to more than 70 art installations across the borough. An enthusiastic world traveller and hill walker, Terry also loved the music of Bob Dylan, a pint of real ale, and gained a degree in English Literature from the Open University in 2019. Terry leaves his wife Tricia, children Joanna, Alastair and Kieron, step-children Richard and Lizzie, and eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5ekhpvs3. Photo: Contributed
2. Joan Simmons, Barlborough
Born at Brickyard Cottages in Barlborough and a lifelong local resident, Joan passed away at home, aged 96. She spent 46 of those years as a shop assistant and manageress at Staveley Town Co-operative Society. She enjoyed holidays, baking celebration cakes, reading, local history and socialising with family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her husband Les. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/3t56u9eh. Photo: Contributed
3. Norman Hill, Derby
A lifelong resident of the Derby area, Norman passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield, aged 85. His varied career included spells as a painter and decorator for the local authority and building contractors Ford & Weston, a role with Pilsley bus and ambulance manufacturer Reeve Burgess, and finally as a college tutor in Mansfield and Heanor. Away from work, he enjoyed gardening, reading, music and DIY. Predeceased by son Mark in 2022, Norman leaves his wife Linda, daughters Caren and Tracy, and grandchildren Kimberley, Lorna and Austin. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2p9pras9. Photo: Contributed
4. Christine Worsey, Higham
Born in Leicester, Christine came to settle locally for more than half a century. She passed away at the age of 83. In her working years, Christine was a home help. Off the clock, she found happiness in nature and wildlife, sport and crafting. Predeceased by her husband Peter, Christine leaves two sons, one daughter and two grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5n73tcx4. Photo: Contributed