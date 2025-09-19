Faces to remember: the lost loved ones among Derbyshire Times death notices this week

1 . Terry Gilby, Chesterfield

Born in Old Whittington and a local resident most of his life, Terry passed away peacefully at Riverdale Care Home. After Edwin Swale School and Newcastle Polytechnic, Terry joined the Inland Revenue, retiring as a tax inspector in 2013. A Labour Party activist, he was elected to Brimington Parish Council in 1983, and represented Brimington North at Chesterfield Borough Council from 1987 to 2023, including spells as mayor and deputy leader, eventually earning the honorary title of alderman. Terry was also a trustee of Ashgate Hospice, governor of Chesterfield Royal NHS Trust, and served on the executive committee of the Trans Pennine Trail. He was instrumental in saving the Barrow Hill Engine Sheds from closure, and established the ‘Percent for Art’ scheme, which has led to more than 70 art installations across the borough. An enthusiastic world traveller and hill walker, Terry also loved the music of Bob Dylan, a pint of real ale, and gained a degree in English Literature from the Open University in 2019. Terry leaves his wife Tricia, children Joanna, Alastair and Kieron, step-children Richard and Lizzie, and eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5ekhpvs3. Photo: Contributed